NCSoft releases sustainability report to meet global green standards

NCSoft releases sustainability report to meet global green standardsBy Kim Jun-hong
Published : July 26, 2024 - 15:50
NCSoft announced Friday the publication of its fourth sustainability report, highlighting its commitment to achieving global standards in environmental management.
The game firm’s "ESG Playbook 2023" includes its environmental, social and governance strategies and key accomplishments from the previous year under domestic and international disclosure standards.
The report complies with global guidelines such as the Global Reporting Initiative Standards, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures. Certain topics reflect the International Sustainability Standards Board’s disclosure standards.
The annual materiality test process has been upgraded with a new evaluation method that considers the impact of the company’s operations on the external environment and society and their financial significance to the company.
"We will accurately identify and manage factors that impact our sustainability through regular materiality assessments," said an NCSoft official.
Furthermore, NCSoft became the first in the industry to expand its environmental management boundaries to include its overseas subsidiaries. By refining its environmental data management processes, the company could report greenhouse gas emissions from its subsidiaries in North America, Japan, Taiwan and Vietnam.
In the realm of information security, NCSoft achieved the global Cross Border Privacy Rule certification, which evaluates its personal data protection system.
The company also maintained and renewed international information security management standards ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO 27701, thereby enhancing its security management to align with international standards.
