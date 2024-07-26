Paris braces for 'most incredible' Olympics opening ceremony

Police officers walk down stairs near Sacre-Coeur basilica prior to the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, France, Thursday. (EPA-Yonhap)

PARIS (AFP) -- Thousands of athletes are set to sail through central Paris on Friday during an unprecedented and high-risk Olympics opening ceremony that will showcase the country's hugely ambitious vision for the Games.

The parade on Friday evening will see up to 7,500 competitors travel down a six-kilometer stretch of the river Seine on a flotilla of 85 boats.

Compared to the Covid-blighted 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which were delayed by a year and opened in an empty stadium, the Paris show will take place in front of 300,000 cheering spectators and an audience of VIPs and celebrities from around the world.

"Tomorrow you will have one of the most incredible opening ceremonies," French President Emmanuel Macron promised at a pre-Games dinner for heads of state and government at the Louvre museum on Thursday evening.

The line-up of performers is a closely guarded secret but US pop star Lady Gaga and French-Malian singer Aya Nakamura -- the most listened-to French-speaking singer in the world -- are rumored to be among them.

It will be the first time a Summer Olympics has opened outside the main athletics stadium, a decision fraught with danger at a time when France is on its highest alert for terrorism.

For months, organizers have been dogged by questions about whether they would need to scale back or move the procession, but they had insisted throughout that there was no plan B.

A huge security perimeter has been erected along both banks of the Seine, guarded round-the-clock by some of the 45,000 police and paramilitary officers who will be on duty on Friday evening.

Another 10,000 soldiers are set to add to the security blanket along with 22,000 private security guards. "Without any doubt, it is much more difficult to secure half of Paris than to secure a stadium, where you have 80,000 people and you can frisk them and send them through turnstiles," Frederic Pechenard, an ex-director general of the French police, told AFP.

Police snipers are set to be positioned at every high point along the route of the river convoy, which is overlooked by hundreds of buildings.

An assassination attempt on US presidential candidate Donald Trump on July 13 has focused minds.

Armed officers will also be on the boats, a security source told AFP.

The Israeli and Palestinian teams will be given extra protection, with the tensions caused by Israel's offensive in Gaza, where nearly 40,000 people are estimated to have died, already spilling into the Games.

Organizers will be on guard against fresh protests on Friday evening after the Israeli football team's first match on Wednesday was marked by the waving of Palestinian flags and the booing of the Israeli anthem.