NCSoft launches official Discord channel for Throne and Liberty

An image announcing the launch of the official Discord channel for Throne and Liberty (NCSoft)

NCSoft announced Thursday that it launched an official communication channel for its massively multiplayer online role-playing game, Throne and Liberty, to help users build community.

By using voice, video and text communication service Discord, players can access various updates and announcements for the MMORPG, including notices and event information.

Key developers of Throne and Liberty plan to engage closely and promptly with users through Discord. Captain Choi Moon-young posted a welcome message as the first post, followed by greetings from other major employees.

Beginning Wednesday, NCSoft implemented a major update, The Leap. This update includes a hyper-boosting server with benefits for new and returning users, and skill specialization, which allows users to customize skill traits. It also introduces a new Rune system to gain additional stat boosts, and lifestyle content such as fishing and cooking.

Meanwhile, Throne and Liberty hosted a live showcase for the major update on July 19. Park Gun-soo, the game’s camp director, presented the updated content and responded to users' real-time questions, receiving positive feedback.

"We will continue our efforts to listen carefully to user feedback and incorporate it into the game," said an NCSoft official.

More details about the Throne and Liberty Discord channel and the new updates can be found on the official website.