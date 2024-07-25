Hankook & Co. invests in electrode startup for battery expansion

Most Popular
-
1
Han Dong-hoon back at helm of People Power Party
-
2
Founder's arrest leaves Kakao's future in doubt
-
3
Han begins as PPP chief; Yoon calls for unity
-
4
N. Korea again sends trash-carrying balloons into S. Korea: JCS
-
5
[KH Explains] $17b too low? Korea’s Czech nuclear bid faces profitability questions
-
6
North Korean trash balloon falls on Seoul presidential office
-
7
Payment delays prompt exodus from Tmon, Wemakeprice
-
8
Rape evidence caught in reflection of washing machine lid
-
9
Victim in Taekwondo studio child abuse case dies
-
10
[Kim Seong-kon] To have or not to have children, that is the question
Hankook & Co. invests in electrode startup for battery expansionBy Kim Jun-hong
Published : July 25, 2024 - 14:21
Korean tire giant Hankook & Co. announced Thursday a 9 billion won ($6.5 million) investment in JR Energy Solutions, a local secondary battery electrode foundry firm, in its first foray into the burgeoning EV battery market.
JR Energy Solutions specializes in producing electrodes, a crucial component of secondary batteries, based on its smart factory technology.
In February this year, the startup completed a 500 megawatt-hours electrode manufacturing facility in Eumseong, North Chungcheong Province, significantly boosting its production capabilities.
This investment grants Hankook & Co. a 15.2 percent equity stake in JR Energy Solutions, making it the third largest shareholder and a strategic investor.
With the ongoing transition to EVs and the wider adoption of energy storage systems, the global lithium-ion battery market is expected to burgeon by 2030.
Hankook & Co. noted that the growing demand for outsourced electrodes from global battery manufacturers, startups and equipment makers further heightened expectations for JR Energy Solutions' growth potential, which led to the decision to proceed with this investment.
With the stake acquisition, Hankook & Co. aims to seize early opportunities in the growing battery market to coordinate with its existing lead-acid battery business.
"We will utilize our top-tier technology, global automotive business network and expertise in lead-acid batteries, accumulated over more than 80 years," said a Hankook & Co. official.
The company plans to collaborate with JR Energy Solutions to develop lithium-ion battery cell technology and business partnerships, thereby strengthening its competitiveness in the battery market.
More from Headlines
-
Han begins as PPP chief; Yoon calls for unity
-
Korea’s Czech nuclear bid faces profitability questions
-
Koreas in 'fierce' cultural battle to win hearts of N. Koreans: minister