[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: I think they’re no longer accepting applications.

B: Then, they’d _______ waste our time and let us know immediately.

(a) better not

(b) better not to

(c) not better to

(d) not better do

해석

A: 그들이 더 이상 신청서를 받지 않는 것 같아.

B: 그렇다면, 그들은 우리의 시간을 낭비하지 않고 즉시 우리에게 알려주는 게 좋을 거야.

해설

‘had better + 동사원형’의 부정문 채우기

빈칸 앞의 had(‘d)가 왔고, ‘그렇다면, 그들은 우리의 시간을 낭비하지 않는 것이 좋을 거야’라는 문맥이 되어야 자연스러우므로, ‘~하는 편이 좋겠다’라는 의미의 ‘had better + 동사원형’이 부정형으로 쓰인 ‘had better not’이 와야 한다. 따라서 이를 완성하는 (a) better not이 정답이다.

어휘

accept 받다 application 신청(서), 지원 immediately 즉시

2.

A: So, ________________________ do you need?

B: I was hoping I could get two weeks.

(a) how a long vacation

(b) how long a vacation

(c) how a vacation long

(d) how vacation a long

해석

A: 그래서, 휴가가 얼마나 길게 필요하신가요?

B: 전 2주 정도 받을 수 있기를 바라고 있었어요.

해설

의문문의 어순 채우기

보기에 의문사 how가 있으며, ‘휴가가 얼마나 길게 필요하신가요?’라는 의문문이 되어야 하므로, 이 문장은 how로 시작되는 의문문임을 알 수 있다. 의문부사 how는 의문문에서 쓰일 때 뒤에 형용사나 부사가 올 수 있으므로, 부사 long이 how 다음에 온 (b) how long a vacation이 정답이다.

어휘

vacation 휴가

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3.

If Jack had been wearing the proper protective gear when he crashed his motorcycle yesterday, he _________________________ fewer injuries.

(a) sustain

(b) had sustained

(c) would sustain

(d) would have sustained

해석

Jack이 어제 오토바이가 충돌했을 때 적절한 안전 장비를 착용했었더라면, 그는 부상을 덜 입었을 것이다.

해설

가정법 동사 채우기: 과거완료

If절에 had + p.p.(had been wearing)가 왔으므로 주절에는 이와 짝을 이루어 가정법 과거완료를 만드는 would have p.p.가 와야 한다. 따라서 (d) would have sustained가 정답이다.

어휘

proper 적절한, 알맞은 gear 장비 crash 충돌하다 sustain 입다, 받다

4.

The newly renovated theme park is scheduled to open _____________ this month.

(a) later

(b) latest

(c) lately

(d) more lately

해석

새로 보수한 테마파크는 이달 말에 문을 열 예정이다.

해설

형태가 유사한 형용사와 부사 구별하여 채우기

문맥상 '이달 말에 문을 열 예정이다'라는 의미가 되어야 하므로 명사 this month를 수식하며 '(어떤 기간의 마지막 무렵에 속하는) ~말에, 뒤에'를 뜻하는 형용사 (a) later가 정답이다. 참고로 (c) lately는 ‘최근에'라는 의미의 부사이다.

어휘

renovate 보수하다, 수리하다 theme park 테마파크

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) Although it occurs more commonly in women and elderly people, osteoporosis can affect both genders at any age.

(b) Osteoporosis is a disease which the bones lose their density and become more brittle and prone to fractures.

(c) It is known as the “silent disease” because people typically do not show any symptoms of bone loss.

(d) Factors that increase a person’s chances of developing osteoporosis include age, gender, and heredity.

해석

(a) 골다공증은 일반적으로 여성과 노인들에게 더 자주 나타나지만, 이것은 모든 연령대에 있는 남녀에게 영향을 미칠 수 있다.

(b) 골다공증은 뼈가 밀도를 잃어 더 부러지기 쉽고 골절을 입기 쉬워지는 상태의 병이다.

(c) 사람들이 일반적으로 어떠한 뼈 손상의 증상도 보이지 않기 때문에 그것은 ‘소리 없는 질병’이라고 알려져 있다.

(d) 골다공증에 걸릴 가능성을 높이는 요인에는 나이, 성별, 유전이 포함된다.

해설

관계대명사 앞에 전치사가 빠져 틀린 문장 찾기

(b)에서 문장의 필수 성분(the bones ~ fractures)을 모두 갖춘 완전한 절 앞에 관계대명사 which만 오면 틀리다. 완전한 절을 이끌 수 있는 ‘전치사 + 관계대명사’가 와야 하며, ‘선행사 + 관계절(a disease ~ fractures)’이 ‘뼈가 밀도를 잃어 골절을 입기 쉬워지는 상태의 병’이라는 의미가 되어야 자연스러우므로, ‘상태’를 나타내는 전치사가 필요하다. 즉, ‘상태’를 나타내는 전치사 in을 which 앞에 넣어 주어 ‘in which’의 형태가 되어야 맞다. 따라서 (b) Osteoporosis is a disease which the bones lose their density and become more brittle and prone to fractures가 정답이다.

어휘

occur 나타나다, 발생하다 commonly 일반적으로 osteoporosis 골다공증

density 밀도 brittle 부러지기 쉬운 prone ~하기 쉬운 fracture 골절

typically 일반적으로 symptom 증상 factor 요인 heredity 유전

.

.

.

.

.

정답

(a) / (b) / (d) / (a) / (b)