소아쌤

Yoon appoints new environment minister

By Yonhap

Published : July 24, 2024 - 21:59

    Link copied

Environment Minister Kim Wan-sup (Yonhap) Environment Minister Kim Wan-sup (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol appointed Kim Wan-sup, a former vice finance minister with expertise in budget planning, as the new environment minister Wednesday, his office said.

Kim, known for his expertise in environment-related budget planning while serving in the finance ministry's key positions, was nominated by Yoon early this month to replace Environment Minister Han Wha-jin.

The National Assembly's Environment and Labor Committee adopted a report on his confirmation hearing earlier in the day.

While serving as the head of the finance ministry's budget office, Kim oversaw the Yoon government's first-year budget preparation. He had unsuccessfully run for the National Assembly in a district in Wonju, Gangwon Province, in the April general elections. (Yonhap)

