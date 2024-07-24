Yoon appoints new environment minister

Most Popular
Yoon appoints new environment ministerBy Yonhap
Published : July 24, 2024 - 21:59
President Yoon Suk Yeol appointed Kim Wan-sup, a former vice finance minister with expertise in budget planning, as the new environment minister Wednesday, his office said.
Kim, known for his expertise in environment-related budget planning while serving in the finance ministry's key positions, was nominated by Yoon early this month to replace Environment Minister Han Wha-jin.
The National Assembly's Environment and Labor Committee adopted a report on his confirmation hearing earlier in the day.
While serving as the head of the finance ministry's budget office, Kim oversaw the Yoon government's first-year budget preparation. He had unsuccessfully run for the National Assembly in a district in Wonju, Gangwon Province, in the April general elections. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Han begins as PPP chief; Yoon calls for unity
-
$17b too low? Korea’s Czech nuclear bid faces profitability questions
-
Koreas in 'fierce' cultural battle to win hearts of N. Koreans: minister