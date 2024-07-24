Choo Shin-soo becomes oldest position player in KBO history

This photo shows SSG Landers designated hitter Choo Shin-soo after hitting a double during a match against KT Wiz at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Former major league All-Star Choo Shin-soo became the oldest position player to appear in a game in the South Korean league Wednesday.

At 42 years and 11 days old, Choo started as designated hitter for the SSG Landers against the KT Wiz at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, just south of Seoul, in their Korea Baseball Organization regular-season game.

Choo moved past former Lotte Giants player Felix Jose, who was 42 years and eight days old when he played in his final KBO game on May 10, 2007. Jose also homered in that game to set the record for the oldest player to have a hit and to hit a home run in KBO history.

Choo doubled off Wiz starter William Cuevas in the top of the first inning to break Jose's record for the oldest player with a hit.

Former pitcher Song Jin-woo owns the record for the oldest player, having pitched when he was 43 years, seven months and seven days old.

Choo will not break that record, as he plans to retire after the end of this season. (Yonhap)