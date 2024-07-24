Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Han Dong-hoon back at helm of People Power Party

    Han Dong-hoon back at helm of People Power Party
  2. 2

    Founder's arrest leaves Kakao's future in doubt

    Founder's arrest leaves Kakao's future in doubt
  3. 3

    N. Korea again sends trash-carrying balloons into S. Korea: JCS

    N. Korea again sends trash-carrying balloons into S. Korea: JCS
  4. 4

    N. Korea denies Trump's boasts on bond with Kim

    N. Korea denies Trump's boasts on bond with Kim
  5. 5

    What are the charges faced by Kakao founder?

    What are the charges faced by Kakao founder?
  1. 6

    New special counsel bill zeroes in on both Yoon, first lady

    New special counsel bill zeroes in on both Yoon, first lady
  2. 7

    [From the Scene] What it's like working as intern at K-food giant

    [From the Scene] What it's like working as intern at K-food giant
  3. 8

    Rape evidence caught in reflection of washing machine lid

    Rape evidence caught in reflection of washing machine lid
  4. 9

    Victim in Taekwondo studio child abuse case dies

    Victim in Taekwondo studio child abuse case dies
  5. 10

    Jungkook's solo exhibition to open in Seoul

    Jungkook's solo exhibition to open in Seoul
피터빈트

Choo Shin-soo becomes oldest position player in KBO history

By Yonhap

Published : July 24, 2024 - 20:39

    • Link copied

This photo shows SSG Landers designated hitter Choo Shin-soo after hitting a double during a match against KT Wiz at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Wednesday. (Yonhap) This photo shows SSG Landers designated hitter Choo Shin-soo after hitting a double during a match against KT Wiz at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Former major league All-Star Choo Shin-soo became the oldest position player to appear in a game in the South Korean league Wednesday.

At 42 years and 11 days old, Choo started as designated hitter for the SSG Landers against the KT Wiz at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, just south of Seoul, in their Korea Baseball Organization regular-season game.

Choo moved past former Lotte Giants player Felix Jose, who was 42 years and eight days old when he played in his final KBO game on May 10, 2007. Jose also homered in that game to set the record for the oldest player to have a hit and to hit a home run in KBO history.

Choo doubled off Wiz starter William Cuevas in the top of the first inning to break Jose's record for the oldest player with a hit.

Former pitcher Song Jin-woo owns the record for the oldest player, having pitched when he was 43 years, seven months and seven days old.

Choo will not break that record, as he plans to retire after the end of this season. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines