Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Han Dong-hoon back at helm of People Power Party

    Han Dong-hoon back at helm of People Power Party
  2. 2

    Founder's arrest leaves Kakao's future in doubt

    Founder's arrest leaves Kakao's future in doubt
  3. 3

    N. Korea again sends trash-carrying balloons into S. Korea: JCS

    N. Korea again sends trash-carrying balloons into S. Korea: JCS
  4. 4

    N. Korea denies Trump's boasts on bond with Kim

    N. Korea denies Trump's boasts on bond with Kim
  5. 5

    What are the charges faced by Kakao founder?

    What are the charges faced by Kakao founder?
  1. 6

    New special counsel bill zeroes in on both Yoon, first lady

    New special counsel bill zeroes in on both Yoon, first lady
  2. 7

    [From the Scene] What it's like working as intern at K-food giant

    [From the Scene] What it's like working as intern at K-food giant
  3. 8

    Rape evidence caught in reflection of washing machine lid

    Rape evidence caught in reflection of washing machine lid
  4. 9

    Victim in Taekwondo studio child abuse case dies

    Victim in Taekwondo studio child abuse case dies
  5. 10

    Jungkook's solo exhibition to open in Seoul

    Jungkook's solo exhibition to open in Seoul
피터빈트

4-year prison term sought for actor Yoo Ah-in over drug charges

By Yonhap

Published : July 24, 2024 - 20:35

    • Link copied

Yoo Ah-in Yoo Ah-in

Prosecutors on Wednesday demanded a four-year prison term for actor Yoo Ah-in on charges of habitually abusing illegal drugs.

The 37-year-old actor, whose latest works include the dark fantasy Netflix series "Hellbound," faces charges of illegally using propofol, a medical anesthetic, under the pretext of cosmetic procedures on 181 occasions between 2020-2022.

He was also accused of abusing three other medical anesthetic drugs, including midazolam and ketamine.

Charges against him also include buying about 1,100 sleeping pills with prescriptions under other people's names and smoking marijuana while in the United States.

Prosecutors on Wednesday demanded that Yoo be sentenced to four years in jail during the final hearing at the Seoul Central District Court before the final ruling scheduled for Sept. 3.

In his final remarks to the court, Yoo said he deeply repents of his wrongdoings, adding that "Whatever the (ruling) result may be, I will repay those who took care of me by becoming much healthier and more honest and by living my life as someone who can contribute to society." (Yonhap)

More from Headlines