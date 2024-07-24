4-year prison term sought for actor Yoo Ah-in over drug charges

Prosecutors on Wednesday demanded a four-year prison term for actor Yoo Ah-in on charges of habitually abusing illegal drugs.

The 37-year-old actor, whose latest works include the dark fantasy Netflix series "Hellbound," faces charges of illegally using propofol, a medical anesthetic, under the pretext of cosmetic procedures on 181 occasions between 2020-2022.

He was also accused of abusing three other medical anesthetic drugs, including midazolam and ketamine.

Charges against him also include buying about 1,100 sleeping pills with prescriptions under other people's names and smoking marijuana while in the United States.

Prosecutors on Wednesday demanded that Yoo be sentenced to four years in jail during the final hearing at the Seoul Central District Court before the final ruling scheduled for Sept. 3.

In his final remarks to the court, Yoo said he deeply repents of his wrongdoings, adding that "Whatever the (ruling) result may be, I will repay those who took care of me by becoming much healthier and more honest and by living my life as someone who can contribute to society." (Yonhap)