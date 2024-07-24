[Business Diplomacy] Korea becomes popular destination for US governors

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (left) and Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jun Young-hyun shake hands at the tech giant's semiconductor manufacturing facility in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, on July 9. (Office of the Texas Governor)

South Korea seems to have been a popular destination for US state governors. This year alone, four governors leading the US industrial heartlands of the Midwest and the South visited Korea to meet with corporate partners and attract new investors.

“We're very excited about the relationship that we have built with Korea and Korean companies and we want it to grow,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said upon his first visit to Korea in July. “If there are ways that we can improve and be more welcoming, we want to know them.”

In July, Texas Gov. Greg Abbot also visited Seoul and toured the Samsung Electronics’ chip manufacturing complex, vowing full support. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s visit came in June, to promise an all-out support for Korean companies operating in his state. Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders, who served as White House press secretary for former US President Donald Trump, made her visit in March.

In the last couple of years, Korean companies have been ramping up investment in the US, bringing the attention of the state governments eager to attract foreign investments.

Last year, the percentage of Korea's overseas direct investment in the US reached a 35-year high, amounting to $22.7 billion and taking 43.7 percent of the total overseas direct investment of $63.4 billion made in the year, according to the Korea International Trade Association.

During their trips to Korea, the governors filled their itineraries with meetings with top executives of conglomerates here, such as Samsung Electronics, SK Group and LG Group.

"Considering that Korea is a manufacturing powerhouse, the country would be a plausible destination for governors to attract investment. China is out, and Japanese companies appear to have grown passive to go overseas," an industry official said under the condition of anonymity.

"They would also want to attract big conglomerates, which would likely bring partner firms with them."

Among the massive investments Korean companies are making in the US is Samsung Electronics' whopping $45 billion plan to build an advanced semiconductor manufacturing plant in Texas.

Georgia succeeded in bringing Hyundai Motor Group to build its $7.59 billion electric vehicle manufacturing plant and additional billions of investment from Korean battery makers LG Energy Solution and SK On for their battery plants adjacent to the automotive facility.