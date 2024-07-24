Zyx Technology, Eomji House team up for interior design innovation

Most Popular
-
6
New special counsel bill zeroes in on both Yoon, first lady
-
7
Korean Air to buy up to 50 Boeing planes for strategic fleet upgrade
-
8
[From the Scene] What it's like working as intern at K-food giant
-
9
Rape evidence caught in reflection of washing machine lid
-
10
Jungkook's solo exhibition to open in Seoul
Zyx Technology, Eomji House team up for interior design innovationBy Kim Jun-hong
Published : July 24, 2024 - 17:45
South Korean design software developer Zyx Technology said Wednesday that it signed a memorandum of understanding with Eomji House, an interior architecture and design firm, to foster mutual exchange and cooperation.
Zyx Technology and Eomji House will collaborate on developing and refining new technologies. They will also plan innovation in the large business-to-business interior market and enhance their competitiveness through each other's technological resources.
Under the partnership with Eomji House, Zyx Technology aims to expand its presence in the interior architecture sector and improve ZyxCAD, its independently developed versatile computer-aided design software, and Zyx Designer.
In particular, Zyx Designer, an intelligent automated design program that integrates AI and big data, is to be enhanced to better interpret the structure and space of blueprints through deep learning algorithms and data generation.
"We aim to advance our AI digital design platform by closely aligning with the needs of the interior market through collaboration with Eomji House. As we propel our CAD application globally and expand into Vietnam, we will continue our efforts to provide even higher quality services," said Choi Jong-bok, CEO of Zyx Technology.
More from Headlines
-
Han begins as PPP chief; Yoon calls for unity
-
$17b too low? Korea’s Czech nuclear bid faces profitability questions
-
Koreas in 'fierce' cultural battle to win hearts of N. Koreans: minister