Zyx Technology, Eomji House team up for interior design innovation

Chung Suk-hyan (left), representative director of Eomji House, and Choi Jong-bok, CEO of Zyx Technology, pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday. (Zyx Technology)

South Korean design software developer Zyx Technology said Wednesday that it signed a memorandum of understanding with Eomji House, an interior architecture and design firm, to foster mutual exchange and cooperation.

Zyx Technology and Eomji House will collaborate on developing and refining new technologies. They will also plan innovation in the large business-to-business interior market and enhance their competitiveness through each other's technological resources.

Under the partnership with Eomji House, Zyx Technology aims to expand its presence in the interior architecture sector and improve ZyxCAD, its independently developed versatile computer-aided design software, and Zyx Designer.

In particular, Zyx Designer, an intelligent automated design program that integrates AI and big data, is to be enhanced to better interpret the structure and space of blueprints through deep learning algorithms and data generation.

"We aim to advance our AI digital design platform by closely aligning with the needs of the interior market through collaboration with Eomji House. As we propel our CAD application globally and expand into Vietnam, we will continue our efforts to provide even higher quality services," said Choi Jong-bok, CEO of Zyx Technology.