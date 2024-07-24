Seoul vows W106.5b to support youth exiting foster care

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon (second from left) meets with aged-out youth at a social welfare center in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul in September 2022. (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Wednesday that it would spend 106.5 billion won ($76.9 million) over the next five years to help youth transitioning out of foster care or child care institutions to adjust to independent living, becoming the first local government to do so in South Korea.

The city government’s plan includes providing job consultation services, raising independent living capabilities, subsidizing living costs and providing additional help in adjusting to society after leaving foster care.

“The key behind the city government’s plan is to extend support for those in foster care from when they are children until they age out of care and become independent,” said Kim Seon-soon, chief of the city government’s Women and Family Office during the press briefing Wednesday.

“We are looking to make changes to the support program that suit individual needs and desires that go beyond providing monetary support,” added Kim.

Aged-out youth are defined as adolescents who are transitioning from the foster system or orphanages to becoming independent adults after reaching the age of 18. Those who wish to extend their care can also do so until they reach 24.

According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government on Wednesday, 1,509 adolescents were preparing for independence in Seoul as of May 2024, with 150 adolescents, on average, becoming independent each year.

The city government’s support program for aged-out youth faced controversy in the past for only providing support during the first five years of their independence, often leading to confusion and instability in their economic support, mental health and social relationships.

In response to the controversy, Kim told the press Wednesday that the city will expand their support program by 2028 to make child care available to children until adulthood. These support programs include one-on-one job consultation services, a subsidy of 300,000 won to be used in private lessons for children showing exceptional talent in arts or sports, and career mentorship programs.

For those transitioning to independent living, the city government will provide a monthly housing subsidy of up to 200,000 won for the first five years, a one-time lump-sum subsidy of 20 million won and a monthly support payment of up to 500,000 won.

Job counseling and search programs will also be available for those looking for jobs after their independence, as well as internships. If they succeed in being employed through the program, the aged-out youth will also receive a one-time lump-sum subsidy of up to 500,000 won.

Self-help groups and social programs will also be available for aged-out youth in their early to mid-20s after their independence to help those who experience isolation due to difficulties in forming social relationships.

“The city government will work to support and accompany adolescents who are preparing for independence so that they can grow as members of society,” added Kim.