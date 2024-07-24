Han begins work as PPP chief as Yoon calls for conservative unity

Most Popular
-
6
What are the charges faced by Kakao founder?
-
7
People Power Party leader candidates diverge on Trump
-
8
New special counsel bill zeroes in on both Yoon, first lady
-
9
Korean Air to buy up to 50 Boeing planes for strategic fleet upgrade
-
10
[From the Scene] What it's like working as intern at K-food giant
Han begins work as PPP chief as Yoon calls for conservative unityBy Son Ji-hyoung
Published : July 24, 2024 - 15:47
The new ruling People Power Party leadership kicked off its first day by highlighting unity amid concerns over lingering tensions between President Yoon Suk Yeol and newly elected party Chair Han Dong-hoon.
President Yoon's office said Wednesday it invited the elected leaders of the conservative party, including Han, as well as the other contenders at the party's national convention, to a dinner in Seoul on Wednesday to nurture "a grand harmony." An official of the presidential office said on condition of anonymity that Yoon and Han talked over the phone about the election outcome Tuesday and that the president extended a dinner invitation to Han and the newly elected members of his leadership.
The official added that Yoon is open to a one-on-one meeting with Han, but did not elaborate on details about the arrangement. The exclusive meeting could take place as soon as Wednesday or later on, the official added.
This comes as the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea on Wednesday urged Han to press the party's demands concerning vetoed bills related to the launch of special counsel investigations into allegations involving Yoon himself as well as his family.
Rep. Park Chan-dae, acting chair of the Democratic Party, urged South Korea to have the ruling party vote in favor of the special counsel bill to investigate the cause of a young Marine conscript's death in an upcoming revote, during a party meeting at the National Assembly.
The bill, which Yoon has already vetoed, is aimed at launching a special counsel to look into alleged state interference -- potentially targeting Yoon himself -- that the main opposition claims had allowed a Marine Corps. division commander to evade police interrogation. The bill is on the verge of a revote, requiring at least 200 votes in the 300-member National Assembly to override the veto.
All eyes are on whether Han will accept the demands of Yoon's political opponents, who control the majority of the National Assembly but still fall short of the power to override a presidential veto.
On Wednesday, Han reiterated his stance of considering having the ruling party propose its own version of the special counsel bill, specifying a fairer way of recommending or determining a special counsel into Yoon family allegations.
Not all elected leaders of the party appear to be on the same page.
Kim Jae-won, a newly elected supreme council member who served three terms as a lawmaker, argued Wednesday in a radio interview that a floor leader's opinion "takes precedence" over that of the party chair if their opinions differ, regarding the party's approach to a special counsel bill. Rep. Kim Min-jeon echoed Kim Jae-won in a separate radio interview, as he said Han does not have the power to determine the party line.
Han, a 51-year-old leader and former interim chief, returned to the ruling party chair post in a resounding victory Tuesday. He opened the first day as the party's chair by visiting Seoul National Cemetery together with the party's key decision-makers.
Accompanying Han were newly elected supreme council leaders -- former lawmaker Kim Jae-won and Reps. Jang Dong-hyeok, Kim Min-jeon, Ihn Yohan and Jin Jong-oh -- as well as key decision-makers such as Floor Leader Rep. Choo Kyung-ho, policy chief Rep. Jeong Jeom-sig and Secretary-General Rep. Sung Il-jong.
"I will pay closer attention to people, explain more to people and persuade more people to win hearts of the people and go hand in hand with them toward the future," Han wrote in the guestbook.
Han later on Wednesday greeted Hong Chul-ho, senior presidential secretary for political affairs, at the National Assembly before joining a dinner hosted by Yoon.
Han, a prosecutor-turned-lawmaker, was elected Tuesday as the chair of the People Power Party with 62.8 percent of votes at the national convention in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.
Han, who served as the interim chair of the party from December until April, overcame former Land Minister Won Hee-ryong and Reps. Na Kyung-won and Yoon Sang-hyun. Before the 22nd National Assembly, Won served three terms as a lawmaker. Na and Yoon are each serving a fifth term in the parliament.
More from Headlines
-
Han begins work as PPP chief as Yoon calls for conservative unity
-
$17b too low? Korea’s Czech nuclear bid faces profitability questions
-
Koreas in 'fierce' cultural battle to win hearts of N. Koreans: minister