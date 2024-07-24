Han begins work as PPP chief as Yoon calls for conservative unity

The new ruling People Power Party leadership kicked off its first day by highlighting unity amid concerns over lingering tensions between President Yoon Suk Yeol and newly elected party Chair Han Dong-hoon.

President Yoon's office said Wednesday it invited the elected leaders of the conservative party, including Han, as well as the other contenders at the party's national convention, to a dinner in Seoul on Wednesday to nurture "a grand harmony." An official of the presidential office said on condition of anonymity that Yoon and Han talked over the phone about the election outcome Tuesday and that the president extended a dinner invitation to Han and the newly elected members of his leadership.

The official added that Yoon is open to a one-on-one meeting with Han, but did not elaborate on details about the arrangement. The exclusive meeting could take place as soon as Wednesday or later on, the official added.

This comes as the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea on Wednesday urged Han to press the party's demands concerning vetoed bills related to the launch of special counsel investigations into allegations involving Yoon himself as well as his family.

Rep. Park Chan-dae, acting chair of the Democratic Party, urged South Korea to have the ruling party vote in favor of the special counsel bill to investigate the cause of a young Marine conscript's death in an upcoming revote, during a party meeting at the National Assembly.

The bill, which Yoon has already vetoed, is aimed at launching a special counsel to look into alleged state interference -- potentially targeting Yoon himself -- that the main opposition claims had allowed a Marine Corps. division commander to evade police interrogation. The bill is on the verge of a revote, requiring at least 200 votes in the 300-member National Assembly to override the veto.