피터빈트

Genesis to sponsor New York's Met through new art initiatives

By Kan Hyeong-woo

Published : July 24, 2024 - 15:34

    Link copied

Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York (Hyundai Motor Group) Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York (Hyundai Motor Group)

Hyundai Motor Group’s premium auto brand Genesis on Wednesday announced a five-year partnership with the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York to provide various inspirational experiences for global audiences visiting the museum.

The partnership marks the beginning of Genesis Art Initiatives, established to celebrate art as an authentic experience to discover truly meaningful and valuable aspects of life.

Genesis will support the Met’s annual contemporary art commission series for the museum’s Fifth Avenue facade niches. The facade series has so far featured works by renowned contemporary artists Wangechi Mutu in 2019, Carol Bove in 2021, Hew Locke in 2022 and Nairy Baghramian last year.

With the Genesis partnership, the facade series will change its name to Genesis Facade Commission.

“As a longtime supporter of the arts, we are thrilled to embark on a new journey of Genesis Art Initiatives with The Metropolitan Museum of Art, one of the world’s most highly respected arts institutions,” said Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun.

“With our aspiration and ambition for this impactful partnership, we hope to become part of the Met’s inspiring community and to amplify the voices of renowned cultural visionaries.”

The inaugural exhibition under this new partnership will feature Korean artist Lee Bul, with four of her new works on display from Sept. 12 to May 25, 2025, signifying the first time an artist living and working in Asia has been commissioned for the Met’s facade installation.

"The Met’s Fifth Avenue facade is a powerfully prominent and accessible platform for the display of art that now regularly features new sculptures by the most innovative artists working today,” said Max Hollein, CEO of the Met.

“We are grateful to Genesis for their incredible generosity and support, which ensures the opportunity for visitors and passersby alike to be surprised, delighted and inspired by dynamic commissions for years to come.”

In the meantime, Genesis Art Initiatives will expand its global reach through a partnership with the Tate Modern in London to sponsor Korean artist Suh Do-ho’s exhibition taking place next year from May 1 to Oct. 26.

Korean artist Lee Bul (Hyundai Motor Group) Korean artist Lee Bul (Hyundai Motor Group)

