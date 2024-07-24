Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Biden steps down, Harris steps up: What's next for alliance, beyond?

    Biden steps down, Harris steps up: What's next for alliance, beyond?
  2. 2

    Han Dong-hoon back at helm of People Power Party

    Han Dong-hoon back at helm of People Power Party
  3. 3

    Founder's arrest leaves Kakao's future in doubt

    Founder's arrest leaves Kakao's future in doubt
  4. 4

    N. Korea denies Trump's boasts on bond with Kim

    N. Korea denies Trump's boasts on bond with Kim
  5. 5

    People Power Party leader candidates diverge on Trump

    People Power Party leader candidates diverge on Trump
  1. 6

    What are the charges faced by Kakao founder?

    What are the charges faced by Kakao founder?
  2. 7

    Prosecution in disarray over first lady investigation

    Prosecution in disarray over first lady investigation
  3. 8

    Kamala Harris, trailblazer eying America's last glass ceiling

    Kamala Harris, trailblazer eying America's last glass ceiling
  4. 9

    Hanwha-HD Hyundai rivalry shifts to US warship maintenance

    Hanwha-HD Hyundai rivalry shifts to US warship maintenance
  5. 10

    N. Korea again sends trash-carrying balloons into S. Korea: JCS

    N. Korea again sends trash-carrying balloons into S. Korea: JCS
지나쌤

Police close message board following coercive probe allegations

By Yoon Min-sik

Published : July 24, 2024 - 14:47

    • Link copied

This screen capture of the Hwaseong Dongtan Police Station's homepage shows a notification that informs users that a message board has been closed, advising them to instead submit inquiries or complaints to a separate government-run website. (Hwaseong Dongtan Police Station) This screen capture of the Hwaseong Dongtan Police Station's homepage shows a notification that informs users that a message board has been closed, advising them to instead submit inquiries or complaints to a separate government-run website. (Hwaseong Dongtan Police Station)

A local police station recently shut down an open message board on its website after a barrage of complaints concerning allegations of an officer's coercive investigation into a wrongly accused man.

As of Wednesday, the page that had previously functioned as a general forum accessible to anyone has disappeared from the website of the Hwaseong Dongtan Police Station that serves the city of Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province. Users are referred to a government-run website for placing police complaints.

The timing of the forum being closed has fueled suspicions, especially since complaints over the widely publicized case had been pouring in over questionable investigation methods of the person who turned out to be an innocent man.

The police branch has come under fire for last month's wrongful accusation of a 20-year-old man for sexual molestation, the investigation for which was ceased when the accuser admitted to falsely filing the report. But a recording revealed by the wrongly accused showed that officials had addressed him in what could be perceived as a disrespectful manner that was coercive and intimidating. He also revealed that he never received an apology from police after being proven innocent, instead receiving a text message saying the charges had been dropped.

Officials at the Dongtan station have countered that the recent complaints did not have anything to do with the board being discontinued, and the measure was simply due to government guidelines encouraging state-run organizations to unify the method of receiving civil complaints.

Several police stations with individual homepages have closed their open forums, including those in Mapo-gu, Jongno and Gangnam in Seoul. But many stations in Gyeonggi Province, including Hwaseong Seobu Station in the same city, have kept their message boards open while advising users to submit inquiries to the government website for police comments.

Osan Police Station, Bundang Police Station and Yongin Police Station are also among the Gyeonggi Province stations keeping their message boards open as of Wednesday.

More from Headlines