Gyeongpo Beach beckons holidaymakers at night

By Lee Si-jin

Published : July 24, 2024 - 13:13

Gyeongpo Beach in Gangneung, Gangwon Province (Gangneung City) Gyeongpo Beach in Gangneung, Gangwon Province (Gangneung City)

The coastal city of Gangneung is extending the operating hours of the popular Gyeongpo Beach until 9 p.m. starting Saturday.

Gyeongpo Beach, the largest beach along the East Coast that attracts an average of 6.5 million visitors each summer, will increase the number of lights to allow swimming and other water activities in the area up to 200 meters deep near the Central Square, according to the city on Wednesday.

Visitors were originally allowed to swim until 6 p.m.

The city expects the longer operating hours to not only allow more people to enjoy one of the country’s iconic summer getaways, but also discover the charms of the beach at night.

There will be diverse program of nighttime entertainment on the beach as well.

The final competition of Gangneung Busking Festival will take place at the festival venue near the Central Square at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A total of eight busking teams are set to perform in front of a live audience with well-known South Korean band Touched making a special appearance onstage.

Meanwhile, a sea-water pool, featuring an 8.5-meter-tall giant water slide will be set up as well.

