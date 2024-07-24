Amorepacific tops beauty sales during Amazon Prime Day

South Korean beauty giant Amorepacific said Wednesday that several of its brands topped sales during Amazon Prime Day, the global online retailer's largest shopping event.

Amazon Prime Day is an exclusive annual event for its Prime members that took place on July 16 and 17 this year. Amorepacific’s key brands, including Cosrx, Laneige and Aestura, joined the event this year.

In the beauty and personal care category, the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, Cosrx's flagship product, claimed the top spot, followed by two of Laneige’s lip products -- Berry Lip Glowy Balm and Berry Lip Sleeping Mask -- in second and third place, respectively. The lip products, in particular, were reported to have sold out entirely.

Amorepacific also saw success in other categories, with Aestura’s Atobarrier365 Cream securing second place in the facial cream and moisturizers category, while Mise En Scene’s Perfect Serum topped the hair serum category.

“This marks a milestone for Amorepacific since its foray into the North American market in 2022,” an Amorepacific official said, saying that the recent surge in sales via Amazon helped drive up its overall sales recently.

“We will continue to expand our customer base and introduce brands and products in diverse arrays by strengthening marketing activities using AI and optimizing search keywords.”