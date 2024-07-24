Home

Late Park Bo-ram's music to be re-released on 10th debut anniversary

By Lee Jung-youn

Published : July 24, 2024 - 12:37

Late Park Bo-ram (Xanadu Entertainment) Late Park Bo-ram (Xanadu Entertainment)

The music of the late Park Bo-ram will be re-released at the request of her family and colleagues, on her 10th debut anniversary.

Xanadu Entertainment, Park's agency, announced it is re-releasing popular tracks by Park, including "As Time Goes," on Aug. 7, her debut date.

Park performed "As Time Goes" during the finals of the 2010 Mnet audition program "Superstar K2" which was broadcast live. It was also the last song she recorded while preparing for her 10th-anniversary album before her unexpected passing in April.

Proceeds from the album sales will be donated in Park's name to help the elderly living alone, orphans and marginalized groups in need, Xanadu Entertainment said.

Park died on April 11, with acute alcohol poisoning as the presumed cause of death.

