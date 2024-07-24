Rape evidence caught in reflection of washing machine lid

A rape case that could have remained unresolved due to a lack of evidence has instead led to the indictment of the suspect, after investigators found that the sexual attack had been reflected in the lid of a washing machine.

The Supreme Prosecutors' Office recently commended five cases for their outstanding use of forensic investigation in the second quarter of this year. Among the five were a Gangneung prosecutor's indictment of a rape suspect accused of six sexual attacks on his former girlfriend in March and April.

Investigators at the Gangneung Branch of the Chuncheon District Prosecutors' Office had practically only the victim's testimony to build the case upon, with the suspect denying the charges. However, there was a video that the victim submitted related to one of the incidents of rape. The footage contained only two minutes that fully captured the victim and the suspect, and did not show the actual attack.

But investigators found that 37 minutes of the rape could be seen in the reflection of the plastic lid of a washing machine recorded in the video, and requested a detailed analysis conducted by the forensic science department of the SPO. After video and sound enhancement, they had cement proof of the crime.

The suspect eventually admitted to that crime and was indicted on additional sex crimes as well.

Article 297 of the Criminal Act states that rape is punishable by at least three years in prison, and Article 305-2 stipulates that repeat offenders can have their punishment increased by up to 1.5 times for that of an individual crime of the same nature.