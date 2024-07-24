[Photo News] Hana champions Paralympics heroes

Most Popular
[Photo News] Hana champions Paralympics heroesBy Korea Herald
Published : July 24, 2024 - 11:02
Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo (right) shakes hands with members of the South Korean Paralympics badminton team at the KPC Icheon National Training Center in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, Tuesday. Ham visited the center to show support and deliver an encouragement fund for the athletes participating in the upcoming 2024 Summer Paralympics in Paris. (Hana Financial Group)
Korea Herald
Articles by Korea Herald
