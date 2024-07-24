Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Biden steps down, Harris steps up: What's next for alliance, beyond?

    Biden steps down, Harris steps up: What's next for alliance, beyond?
  2. 2

    Founder's arrest leaves Kakao's future in doubt

    Founder's arrest leaves Kakao's future in doubt
  3. 3

    Han Dong-hoon back at helm of People Power Party

    Han Dong-hoon back at helm of People Power Party
  4. 4

    N. Korea denies Trump's boasts on bond with Kim

    N. Korea denies Trump's boasts on bond with Kim
  5. 5

    People Power Party leader candidates diverge on Trump

    People Power Party leader candidates diverge on Trump
  1. 6

    Prosecution in disarray over first lady investigation

    Prosecution in disarray over first lady investigation
  2. 7

    What are the charges faced by Kakao founder?

    What are the charges faced by Kakao founder?
  3. 8

    Kamala Harris, trailblazer eying America's last glass ceiling

    Kamala Harris, trailblazer eying America's last glass ceiling
  4. 9

    Hanwha-HD Hyundai rivalry shifts to US warship maintenance

    Hanwha-HD Hyundai rivalry shifts to US warship maintenance
  5. 10

    S. Korean actor quits UNHCR goodwill ambassador due to 'political attacks'

    S. Korean actor quits UNHCR goodwill ambassador due to 'political attacks'
피터빈트

[Photo News] Hana champions Paralympics heroes

By Korea Herald

Published : July 24, 2024 - 11:02

    • Link copied

Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo (right) shakes hands with members of the South Korean Paralympics badminton team at the KPC Icheon National Training Center in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, Tuesday. Ham visited the center to show support and deliver an encouragement fund for the athletes participating in the upcoming 2024 Summer Paralympics in Paris. (Hana Financial Group)

More from Headlines