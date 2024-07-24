Home

New ruling party leader kicks off public activities

By Yonhap

Published : July 24, 2024 - 10:55

    • Link copied

The new leadership of the ruling People Power Party, including Chairman Han Dong-hoon (3rd from left), pays their respects during a visit to the National Cemetery in Seoul on July 24, 2024, one day after their election at the party's national convention. (Yonhap) The new leadership of the ruling People Power Party, including Chairman Han Dong-hoon (3rd from left), pays their respects during a visit to the National Cemetery in Seoul on July 24, 2024, one day after their election at the party's national convention. (Yonhap)

The new leader of the ruling People Power Party promised to be more attentive to the public's voice Wednesday as he kicked off his first official activity by visiting a national cemetery.

The PPP's new leadership, including chief Han Dong-hoon and members of the party's Supreme Council, paid their respects at Seoul National Cemetery in the southern Dongjak Ward.

"I will listen more, explain more and persuade more to win the hearts of the people and move forward into the future together," Han wrote in a guestbook.

Later in the day, Han and the party's new leadership will also attend a dinner meeting hosted by President Yoon Suk Yeol.

On Tuesday, Han was elected as the new PPP head with a whopping 62.8 percent of the vote, beating former Land Minister Won Hee-ryong and five-term lawmakers Rep. Na Kyung-won and Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun. (Yonhap)

