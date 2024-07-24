Home

NK trash balloon lands on presidential office compound

By Yonhap

Published : July 24, 2024 - 10:44

    • Link copied

Presidential office (Office of the President of the Republic of Korea) Presidential office (Office of the President of the Republic of Korea)

A trash-carrying balloon sent by North Korea landed on the presidential office compound Wednesday, but nothing dangerous was found, the Presidential Security Service (PSS) said.

The PSS said it discovered fallen trash on the grounds of the presidential compound while monitoring the latest batch of balloons flown by the North earlier in the day.

North Korea has sent thousands of trash-filled balloons toward South Korea since May in protest of anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets sent by activists in South Korea across the border.

"An investigation by the chemical, biological and radiological response team showed the objects did not present a danger or contamination, so they were retrieved," the PSS said. "We are continuing to monitor in cooperation with the Joint Chiefs of Staff."

The presidential office said the exact location of the balloon was watched in real time through an observation device before it dropped.

"It is difficult to handle midair because we do not know what the balloons may contain," a presidential official said. "There will be no change in our policy of collecting them after they have fallen."

The military has refrained from shooting down the balloons out of concern their contents could spread further and cause more damage. (Yonhap)

