Seoul Metropolitan Ballet debuts with reimagined 'A Midsummer Night's Dream'

From left: Ballerino Shih-Huai Liang, choreographer Joo Jae-man, Sejong Center CEO Ahn Ho-sang, ballet dancers Won Jin-ho and Lee Seung-yong pose for a group photo after a press conference held at Sejong Center, Monday. (Yonhap) From left: Ballerino Shih-Huai Liang, choreographer Joo Jae-man, Sejong Center CEO Ahn Ho-sang, ballet dancers Won Jin-ho and Lee Seung-yong pose for a group photo after a press conference held at Sejong Center, Monday. (Yonhap)

The debut performance of Korea's first public contemporary ballet company, Seoul Metropolitan Ballet, is set to break new ground in Korea's dance scene in August. Choreographer Joo Jae-man behind the inaugural production "A Midsummer Night's Dream," expressed his excitement at a press conference held Monday at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts. "In Korea, dance has been divided distinctly into ballet, traditional Korean dance and contemporary dance. I am so glad that the contemporary ballet company was founded in these circumstances," said Joo. The 52-year-old choreographer is a ballet master and artist-in-residence at Complexions Contemporary Ballet in New York City.

Choreographer Joo Jae-man (left) is seen at a rehearsal for Seoul Metropolitan Ballet's "A Midsummer Night's Dream." (Sejong Center for the Performing Arts) Choreographer Joo Jae-man (left) is seen at a rehearsal for Seoul Metropolitan Ballet's "A Midsummer Night's Dream." (Sejong Center for the Performing Arts)

Joo’s new work reimagines Shakespeare’s comedy through the eyes of the mischievous fairy Puck. "The performance dates fall in midsummer and I wanted to present a work that I could interpret on my own. The theme of love, which is central to human experience, makes it a perfect subject for the performance," Joo said, explaining about drawing on the experiences of love lost and found during his youth. The music for the performance features songs and piano pieces by Robert Schumann, alongside a new composition by Philip Daniel. "Schumann was also a person who suffered from love and was lonely even when he was in love. I thought this would resonate deeply with the themes of ‘A Midsummer Night's Dream.’" The role of Puck is taken by Shih-Huai Liang, a Taiwanese dancer who transitioned from being a soloist at the Universal Ballet to a freelance performer, and Lee Seung-yong, a soloist with the Slovak National Theater's ballet company, making his return to the Korean stage after eight years. "Being able to perform as a member of the Seoul Metropolitan Ballet is like a midsummer night’s dream to me," Liang said. "It feels like a dream to join while I was looking for an opportunity after wandering and worrying." "I’m so excited and nervous to be able to dance on a Korean stage again. I’m grateful because it’s an opportunity to show not just ballet, but a comprehensive art,” Lee said.