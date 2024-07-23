Education ministry intensifies scrutiny of advanced tutoring programs

The South Korean Education Ministry announced Tuesday a comprehensive crackdown on advanced learning programs across the country’s private academies, particularly those offering high-school level curricula to young children. The initiative, running from July 3 to Aug. 30, aims to clamp down on "pre-curriculum learning" in these tutoring institutions -- locally known as hagwons.

Many hagwons offer intensive college-prep courses for elementary students, exposing them to advanced subjects like multivariable calculus and inverse trigonometry. These programs are often marketed as preparation for medical school, catering to widespread aspirations for what is considered the country's most prestigious career path.

The ministry has already identified 130 cases of suspected false advertising or promotion of such advanced education through online reporting and ad reviews. This crackdown is grounded in legislation uncommon in other countries: Article 8 of the Special Act on the Promotion of Public Education Normalization and Regulation on Pre-Curriculum Education, enacted in 2014, explicitly prohibits private teaching institutes from "mak(ing) an advertisment or conduct(ing) promotional activities to induce pre-curriculum learning."

While violations have rarely faced actual punishment in the past, officials are now conducting on-site inspections and plan to impose fines. Cases of suspected tax evasion will be referred to the National Tax Agency for audit, the ministry said.

The move follows other recent government efforts to rein in on private education, including last year’s elimination of extremely difficult "killer questions" from college entrance exams and increased tax scrutiny of large hagwons. President Yoon Suk Yeol has been particularly vocal in his criticism of the private education sector, famously labeling it a "cartel" and pledging harsh reforms.

The ministry also plans to launch public awareness campaigns, forums and educational programs for parents to address concerns about accelerated learning and its impact on students.

In 2022, private education spending in South Korea reached 26 trillion won ($18.7 billion), according to the ministry's report last year.