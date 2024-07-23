Seomjae to debut AI-powered math program at CES 2025

Most Popular
Seomjae to debut AI-powered math program at CES 2025By Park Se-ra
Published : July 23, 2024 - 17:49
Seomjae, a Seoul-based education solutions developer, is set to launch officially its AI Retrieval-Augmented Generation model-based mathematics learning program at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas next January.
In preparation for the launch, Seomjae announced on Tuesday that it completed gathering beta testers for the program. The beta test, starting on July 29 and lasting about a month, will involve 50 students from Seoul, Ulsan, and Boston.
The program, developed over two years by a team of 40 mathematicians and artificial intelligence developers, employs AI learning of over 120,000 math problems and more than 30,000 lectures to deliver core content. Additionally, it features an AI-based learning system that offers personalized education tracks for each student.
This innovative system is built on Seomjae's technology, called Transforming Educational Content to AI, which extracts and analyzes information from lectures and problem solutions.
“We are pleased to finally begin beta testing the product of our research and development. We aim to enhance the technology and its feasibility by integrating diverse feedback through AI,” said Seomjae CEO Shin Hee-min.
Additionally, the company is expanding its business portfolio to include an essay-writing educational program through partnerships in the US and Vietnam. Seomjae will also participate in Dubai’s Gulf Information Technology Exhibition this October.
