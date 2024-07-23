[Herald Interview] Investing in cows: how it works, where it's headed

In Korea, there's a saying that farmers raise a cow to send their children to college, reflecting the long-standing value of cattle.

Once exclusive to farmers, livestock has recently become an investment option for the public, allowing individuals to invest without the burden of managing a farm.

Bankcow, a fractional investment platform, recently achieved a milestone by completing Korea's first public offering of securities backed by live assets — 100 Korean beef cattle.

Despite a recent slowdown in the fractional investment sector, where many art and real estate offerings fell short, Bankcow’s cattle investment sparked intense interest. Both rounds of the offering, held from June 20 to Wednesday, were oversubscribed, exceeding 200 percent.

"The familiarity of Korean beef across various demographics attracts a wide range of investors, from their 20s to 70s, with the the primary investors being in their 30s to 50s," said An Jae-hyun, CEO and founder of Stockeeper, Bankcow's operator, during a recent interview with The Korea Herald.

100 calves in 400,000 pieces

Bankcow’s investment model uses public offering proceeds to purchase and raise calves aged between 6 and 12 months and sell them at around 30 months to generate returns for investors.

The initial offering of securities involved two rounds based on 100 calves, with each round splitting 50 calves into approximately 21,700 shares. With one share valued at 20,000 won ($14.5), both rounds raised around 870 million won in sum, covering the costs of purchasing and raising 100 calves.

For the next 18 months or so, the calves will be raised on a farm in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province, a highland region situated 700 meters above sea level.

A notable advantage of livestock investment is its clear exit point. "Once the calves are fully grown, they must be sold, ensuring complete liquidation and settlement between 18 to 22 months, with a maximum of 24 months," An explained.