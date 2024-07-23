Enforcement decree eased to promote Korean art overseas

Artworks are displayed at the Gyeongnam International Art Fair 2024, held in the Changwon Exhibition Convention Center in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province on July 4. (Yonhap)

The Korea Heritage Service has eased a decades-long rule that banned artworks from being taken out of the country as part of a larger reform push to promote Korean cultural heritage overseas.

Artworks 50 years old or more when being considered for sale or exhibition outside Korea had long required agency approval over concerns valuable heritage could slip out. The change effective Tuesday has loosened the restriction, removing the review process for artworks made in 1946 or thereafter.

The reason for the year 1946 is threefold, according to a KHS official.

“That’s when we see the emergence of professional artists and a local industry dedicated to trading artworks,” the official said. “Plus, we believe that was around that time that processes were underway to mass-produce artworks.”

Under the revised regulation, artworks made between the 1940s and 1970s -- a period many in the art industry have pointed to as needing deregulation -- would be free from the regulation, the official said.

“We expect to see a broader marker for Korean artworks now that the ban is practically lifted,” the official said of long-running complaints from the art industry, which had asked for the easing to facilitate exchanges with overseas counterparts.

At the Frieze London 2023, a 1962 piece by Quac In-sik could not make its way to the fair because the KHS did not sign off on taking it out of Korea. Works of “exceptional artistic value” had often faced similar government intervention.

“We wouldn’t be having that again,” another KHS official said, requesting anonymity to more freely discuss the ramifications of the ordinance change.

The agency ran an independent study, talked to industry insiders and gathered public opinion before deciding on the change, the official added, noting the independent study by a think tank began in April 2023.

“Other countries’ practices in treating artworks were also consulted,” the official said, referring to the UK, Italy, Japan and Taiwan.

The regulation change is part of a push by the KHS to see more Korean cultural heritage recognized globally while it assists in heritage preservation efforts in other countries.

Starting this year, the agency will aid Cambodia’s efforts to preserve signature temple complex Angkor Wat over the next three years.

Last year, an official development assistance project in Egypt took off, with the agency-run university planning to establish a center within the Manial Palace and Museum in Cairo that will keep digital replicas of key cultural heritage artifacts currently housed in six state-run institutions in the Egyptian capital.