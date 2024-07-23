N. Korea denies Trump's boasts on bond with Kim

Then-US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, meet for a social dinner on Feb. 27, 2019, at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi, for their second summit meeting. (White House)

North Korea on Tuesday dismissed former US President Donald Trump's repeated boasts about his close relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as a "lingering desire," stating that their personal bond did not bring about "any substantial positive change."

The statement, delivered through the state-run Korean Central News Agency, which is tailored more to external audiences than domestic ones, marked Pyongyang's first official reaction to Trump's campaign trail remarks.

North Korea noted that Trump, who has been officially confirmed as the Republican presidential candidate, made references to North Korea "amid the full-dress presidential election race in the US" in a KCNA commentary published without disclosing an author.

The commentary specifically mentioned Trump's remarks during his Republican National Convention acceptance speech on Thursday, where he said, "I got along very well, North Korea, Kim Jong-un. I got along very well with him," and "It’s nice to get along with someone who has a lot of nuclear weapons or otherwise."

The KCNA commentary said Trump is "buoying a lingering desire for the prospects of the DPRK-US relations. Even if any administration takes office in the US, the political climate, which is confused by the infighting of the two parties, does not change and, accordingly, we do not care about this."

The DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, which is North Korea's official name.

North Korea also pointed out that the bond between Kim and Trump did not serve as a catalyst in settling long-held issues between the two countries.

"It is true that Trump, when he was president, tried to reflect the special personal relations between the heads of states in the relations between states, but he did not bring about any substantial positive change," the commentary read.

"The foreign policy of a state and personal feelings must be strictly distinguished," it added.

Pyongyang reiterated its stance that the ball is in the US court, urging the US to abandon what it labeled as a "hostile policy" toward North Korea in the commentary. Pyongyang considers the US extended deterrence commitment to South Korea in response to mounting threats from North Korea such as the deployment of US strategic assets to the peninsula as part of the hostile policy.

The commentary called for the US to "make a proper choice in the matter of how to deal with the DPRK in the future."

"Whether the second hand of the DPRK-US confrontation stops or not entirely depends on the US act," the commentary read, echoing its title.