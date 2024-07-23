Don't let the rain ruin your date

Visitors photograph sea creatures at Coex Aquarium in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul. (Coex Aquarium) Visitors photograph sea creatures at Coex Aquarium in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul. (Coex Aquarium)

With heavy rainfalls battering the entire country, hitting the beach with friends or enjoying water sports and other outdoor activities may not have been an option in recent days. However, Korea offers some interesting indoor travel destinations that are not only entertaining, but also keep visitors cool and dry in hot, humid weather. Lighting Museum Those who wish to feast their eyes on a variety of colors, lights and entertain themselves with dynamic sounds, should head over to the Lighting Museum in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province. While the history of lights might be common in other lighting museums, Yangju’s museum is a little different. From its unique light- and shadow-themed exhibitions to hands-on activities, performances and media facades, the Lighting Museum offers plenty to inspire visitors of all ages.

A colorful Christmas-themed exhibition at Lighting Museum in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) A colorful Christmas-themed exhibition at Lighting Museum in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

“Light Imagination Space,” one of the museum’s permanent exhibitions, is a children-friendly space where young visitors can explore the maze-like exhibition site while taking in the unique atmosphere created by colorful lamps and eye-deceiving images. Visitors must be sure not to miss the “Things Awaken” exhibition, presented by artist Kim Yu-jung. Hoping to give new life to discarded light bulbs and furniture, Kim collected the abandoned items and blended them with the nature of Yangju. The artist’s unique light boxes fill the exhibition room with a mysterious mood, turning even the most timid into camera-ready models.

"Flowing Breath" by Kim Yu-jung (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) "Flowing Breath" by Kim Yu-jung (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

“Emotional Diary” and “Flowing Breath” are some of the stunning artworks that are sure to mesmerize visitors -- even those who do not enjoy museum tours. Tickets are 7,000 won ($5.04) and 8,000 won for children and adults, respectively. Yangju’s Lighting Museum is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum accepts visitors until 4 p.m. Coex Aquarium

A local aquarist plays with a stingray at Coex Aquarium in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul. (Coex Aquarium) A local aquarist plays with a stingray at Coex Aquarium in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul. (Coex Aquarium)