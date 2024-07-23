Don't let the rain ruin your date

Most Popular
Don't let the rain ruin your dateBy Lee Si-jin
Published : July 23, 2024 - 14:57
With heavy rainfalls battering the entire country, hitting the beach with friends or enjoying water sports and other outdoor activities may not have been an option in recent days.
However, Korea offers some interesting indoor travel destinations that are not only entertaining, but also keep visitors cool and dry in hot, humid weather.
Lighting Museum
Those who wish to feast their eyes on a variety of colors, lights and entertain themselves with dynamic sounds, should head over to the Lighting Museum in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province.
While the history of lights might be common in other lighting museums, Yangju’s museum is a little different.
From its unique light- and shadow-themed exhibitions to hands-on activities, performances and media facades, the Lighting Museum offers plenty to inspire visitors of all ages.
“Light Imagination Space,” one of the museum’s permanent exhibitions, is a children-friendly space where young visitors can explore the maze-like exhibition site while taking in the unique atmosphere created by colorful lamps and eye-deceiving images.
Visitors must be sure not to miss the “Things Awaken” exhibition, presented by artist Kim Yu-jung.
Hoping to give new life to discarded light bulbs and furniture, Kim collected the abandoned items and blended them with the nature of Yangju.
The artist’s unique light boxes fill the exhibition room with a mysterious mood, turning even the most timid into camera-ready models.
“Emotional Diary” and “Flowing Breath” are some of the stunning artworks that are sure to mesmerize visitors -- even those who do not enjoy museum tours.
Tickets are 7,000 won ($5.04) and 8,000 won for children and adults, respectively.
Yangju’s Lighting Museum is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum accepts visitors until 4 p.m.
Coex Aquarium
The Coex Convention and Exhibition Center in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, has long been considered a perfect summer getaway spot for holidaymakers who wish to stay out of the rain, cool in summer and warm in winter.
This top-notch shopping, cultural and tourism attraction is filled with diverse stores, restaurants, theaters and other entertainment facilities, assuring a wide range of experiences under one roof.
Many locals and international tourists visit for the Starfield Library, an open public space with a Harry Potter-like vibe, where anyone can take a break while exploring the wide selection of books in different genres. However, little is known about the indoor aquarium.
Coex Aquarium, a 10-minute walk from Samseong Station, is home to remarkable marine life and fish species from around the world.
It is a popular weekend getaway for families with young children, couples and marine life-lovers who wish to immerse themselves in a water-filled magical world.
If exploring the different fish tanks and learning about the marine animals are not enough, head to special performances like “Penguin’s Playground,” “Marine Mammal Village” and “Mermaid Show.” Through these unique experiences allowing a close-up view of the exciting sea creatures, visitors can enjoy the aquarium to the fullest.
Coex Aquarium also offers children a glimpse into an aquarist’s life through programs like feeding carp fish, creating individual water tanks and others on the weekend.
Detailed information about the individual programs can be found on the Coex Aquarium official website.
The aquarium is open every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
