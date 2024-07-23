Samsung's Galaxy series to feature enhanced gaming experience with Krafton's 'Dark and Darker Mobile'

Samsung Electronics and Krafton have partnered to optimize the forthcoming game "Dark and Darker Mobile" for the latest Galaxy series, set to be installed next month, according to the tech giant on Tuesday.

The two firms have integrated advanced 3D graphics technology, Vulkan, into the game, enhancing visual realism and supporting Dolby Atmos sound effects. Key models, including the Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Ultra, will feature Ray Tracing technology to deliver lifelike graphics and elevate user immersion.

An uninterrupted gaming experience will be provided with the Galaxy Z Fold6's app continuity feature, allowing a seamless transition from the cover screen to the main display.

“The development team has worked on optimizing Dark and Darker Mobile for the latest Galaxy smartphones like the Galaxy Z Fold6 to replicate the feeling of playing a console game in the palm of your hands,” said Ahn Joon-seok, executive producer of Dark and Darker Mobile.

"This collaboration with Krafton will enable deeper, more immersive gaming for Galaxy smartphone users playing the game," said Kim Jung-woo, System Platform R&D Group of the Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

“We plan to continue providing an optimized gaming environment based on ongoing technical collaboration,” Kim added.

In line with this development, the global beta test for "Dark and Darker Mobile" will begin on Aug. 1.

For hands-on trials, the game is currently installed at the Galaxy Experience Space in Seoul. It will gradually be expanded to seven other cities worldwide, including Paris and New York, according to the tech giant.