Unification minister asks US support to free S. Korean detainees in NK

South Korea's Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho (left) and US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell (right) shake hands during a meeting in Washington on Monday. Both officials wear symbolic badges featuring three forget-me-not flowers, produced by the Unification Ministry. This emblem represents the "right to not be forgotten" for abductees, detainees, and prisoners of war, underscoring the South Korean government's steadfast commitment to protecting its citizens. (Ministry of Unification)

South Korea's Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho on Monday asked for the United States' support to repatriate South Korean nationals forcibly detained in North Korea and called for enhanced cooperation between the allies in addressing human rights abuses in North Korea.

Kim conveyed his appeal during a meeting with US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell in Washington, as part of his six-day visit that began Sunday, the Unification Ministry in Seoul said Tuesday.

Kim's visit marked the first official trip by a South Korean unification minister to the US since 2019.

The meeting between Kim and Campbell "focused on cooperation between South Korea and the US in promoting human rights in North Korea and resolving the issues of those abducted and detained by North Korea, as well as prisoners of war" from the 1950-53 Korean War, according to the ministry.

Kim also "called for the US government to provide support and help in bringing back six of our nationals who have been detained in North Korea," the ministry added.

The six detainees include missionaries Kim Jung-wook, who was arrested by North Korean authorities in 2013, as well as Kim Kook-kie and Choi Chun-gil, who have been detained since 2015. Additionally, three North Korean defectors who obtained South Korean citizenship have been detained there since 2016.

Kim also emphasized the salience of the cooperation between the allies in "leading the international community's solidarity in resolving North Korean human rights issues" and "creating conditions that leave North Korea no option but to move toward dialogue for denuclearization through deterrence and dissuasion," according to the ministry.