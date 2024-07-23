Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Record-high college graduates not working or looking for jobs

    Record-high college graduates not working or looking for jobs
  2. 2

    Biden drops out of 2024 race after disastrous debate inflamed age concerns, VP Harris gets his nod

    Biden drops out of 2024 race after disastrous debate inflamed age concerns, VP Harris gets his nod
  3. 3

    [AtoZ into Korean mind] How to say 'no'

    [AtoZ into Korean mind] How to say 'no'
  4. 4

    Biden steps down, Harris steps up: What's next for alliance, beyond?

    Biden steps down, Harris steps up: What's next for alliance, beyond?
  5. 5

    Prosecution probes first lady on Dior bag scandal, alleged stock manipulation

    Prosecution probes first lady on Dior bag scandal, alleged stock manipulation
  1. 6

    Korea logs record US trade surplus in 1st half amid surging Trump risks

    Korea logs record US trade surplus in 1st half amid surging Trump risks
  2. 7

    BTS’ Jimin takes global music charts by storm

    BTS’ Jimin takes global music charts by storm
  3. 8

    Victim of 2004 Miryang gang rape case speaks in rare public address

    Victim of 2004 Miryang gang rape case speaks in rare public address
  4. 9

    Is Samsung on track for large-scale M&A deals?

    Is Samsung on track for large-scale M&A deals?
  5. 10

    Kakao founder arrested over alleged stock manipulation

    Kakao founder arrested over alleged stock manipulation
소아쌤

[Photo News] Hyundai EV charging alliance in Indonesia

By Korea Herald

Published : July 23, 2024 - 13:45

    • Link copied

Hyundai Motor Group made a new partnership with six Indonesian private charging operators last Friday at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show 2024. This alliance makes charging much easier for local Hyundai EV owners. With the “myHyundai” app, Hyundai drivers can now access charging stations from any alliance member without needing separate memberships or payment methods. This is the first roaming system of its kind in Indonesia. The alliance covers 696 charging stations at 429 locations, representing about 97 percent of Indonesia’s private EV chargers. (Hyundai Motor Group)

More from Headlines