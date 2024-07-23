[Photo News] Hyundai EV charging alliance in Indonesia

Hyundai Motor Group made a new partnership with six Indonesian private charging operators last Friday at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show 2024. This alliance makes charging much easier for local Hyundai EV owners. With the “myHyundai” app, Hyundai drivers can now access charging stations from any alliance member without needing separate memberships or payment methods. This is the first roaming system of its kind in Indonesia. The alliance covers 696 charging stations at 429 locations, representing about 97 percent of Indonesia’s private EV chargers. (Hyundai Motor Group)