Yoon to send special envoys to Czech Republic to discuss follow-up measures for nuclear power project

Yoon to send special envoys to Czech Republic to discuss follow-up measures for nuclear power projectBy Yonhap
Published : July 23, 2024 - 11:43
President Yoon Suk Yeol will send special envoys to the Czech Republic to discuss follow-up measures on the European country's selection of a South Korean consortium as a preferred bidder for a nuclear power plant project, his office said Tuesday.
Sung Tae-yoon, the presidential chief of staff for policy, and Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun were to leave Tuesday on a three-day trip to meet Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Minister of Industry and Trade Jozef Sikela, according to the office.
"The special envoys will deliver President Yoon's letter of appreciation and hold discussions with a focus on follow-up measures, including the establishment of a government-to-government hotline," presidential spokesperson Jeong Hye-jeon said in a briefing.
Last week, a South Korean consortium led by Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power was named the preferred bidder for the Czech project, which is estimated at around 24 trillion won ($17.3 billion).
If a deal is finalized, it will mark the first time since 2009 that South Korea has won an overseas nuclear power plant construction project, following its contract to build the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the United Arab Emirates. (Yonhap)
