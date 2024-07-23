Jamsu Bridge closed due to rising river levels

Most Popular
-
1
Record-high college graduates not working or looking for jobs
-
2
Biden drops out of 2024 race after disastrous debate inflamed age concerns, VP Harris gets his nod
-
3
[AtoZ into Korean mind] How to say 'no'
-
4
Prosecution probes first lady on Dior bag scandal, alleged stock manipulation
-
5
Biden steps down, Harris steps up: What's next for alliance, beyond?
Jamsu Bridge closed due to rising river levelsBy Yonhap
Published : July 23, 2024 - 11:04
Jamsu Bridge over the Han River and sections of the Olympic Expressway across southern Seoul were closed Tuesday due to rising river levels caused by heavy rain, city officials said.
Torrential rain of up to 30 millimeters per hour, beginning early Tuesday morning, increased water discharge from the Paldang Dam on the eastern upstream side of the Han River, according to the officials.
Due to rising water levels in the Han River, both vehicle and pedestrian traffic were prohibited on the submersible, double-decker Jamsu Bridge, which links southern and northern Seoul, starting in the late morning.
Shortly afterward, the city also closed both lanes of an interchange connected to the Olympic Expressway, the main highway running across the capital. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Biden steps down, Harris steps up: What's next for alliance, beyond?
-
Kakao founder arrested over alleged stock manipulation
-
People Power Party leader candidates diverge on Trump