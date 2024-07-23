Home

지나쌤

Jamsu Bridge closed due to rising river levels

By Yonhap

Published : July 23, 2024 - 11:04

    • Link copied

Jamsu Bridge in Seoul remains closed for pedestrian and vehicle traffic on Tuesday due to rising water levels in the Han River. (Yonhap) Jamsu Bridge in Seoul remains closed for pedestrian and vehicle traffic on Tuesday due to rising water levels in the Han River. (Yonhap)

Jamsu Bridge over the Han River and sections of the Olympic Expressway across southern Seoul were closed Tuesday due to rising river levels caused by heavy rain, city officials said.

Torrential rain of up to 30 millimeters per hour, beginning early Tuesday morning, increased water discharge from the Paldang Dam on the eastern upstream side of the Han River, according to the officials.

Due to rising water levels in the Han River, both vehicle and pedestrian traffic were prohibited on the submersible, double-decker Jamsu Bridge, which links southern and northern Seoul, starting in the late morning.

Shortly afterward, the city also closed both lanes of an interchange connected to the Olympic Expressway, the main highway running across the capital. (Yonhap)

