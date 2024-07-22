[김대균의 영어산책] 영국 속담으로 배우는 영어

지난주에 영국에서 오랜 유학생활을 하신 김문정 영어mc와 아프리카티비 김대균토익킹 영어방송을 진행했다. 이 분이 준비해 오신 속담에 설명과 예문을 추가하여 함께 공부해보자. 필자가 처음보는 아래 3번, 5번 표현도 있어서 신선했다. 새로운 것을 배우는 것을 즐기자! 머리도 좋아지고 좋은 일이 많이 생길 것이다!

1. "Absence makes the heart grow fonder"(누군가의 부재는 마음이 그 사람을 더 사랑하게 만든다)

의미설명: Being away from someone or something makes you appreciate them more. You might miss your loved ones more when they are away, realizing their importance in your life. (누군가 또는 무언가와 떨어져 있으면 그 사람들에 대해 더 감사하게 된다. 사랑하는 사람이 곁에 없을 때 그 사람의 소중함을 깨닫고 더 그리워질 수 있다)

Similar Proverbs/Idioms(유사 속담이나 표현)

• "Distance lends enchantment to the view."(거리가 멀수록 경치를 더욱 아름답게 만든다.)

ßà "Far from eye, far from heart"(눈에서 멀어지면 마음도 멀어진다), Out of sight, out of mind.(안보면 마음에서 멀어진다)

Sentences:

1. "When she went away for college, he realized how much he missed her. Truly, absence makes the heart grow fonder."( 그녀가 대학에 가기 위해 떠났을 때, 그는 그녀가 얼마나 그리운지 깨달았다. 정말로, 떨어져 있으면 마음이 더 간절해진다.)

2. "After spending months apart, their reunion was filled with joy, proving that absence makes the heart grow fonder."( 몇 달 동안 떨어져 있다가 다시 만났을 때 그들의 재회는 기쁨으로 가득 찼다. 이 경험이 떨어져 있으면 마음이 더 간절해진다는 것을 증명했다.)

2. "Ignorance is bliss"(무지는 행복이다 = 모르는 게 약이다)

의미설명: Not knowing something can make you more comfortable and happier. Sometimes, it's better not to know the harsh truths to maintain peace of mind. (무언가를 모를수록 더 편안하고 행복해질 수 있다. 때로는 마음의 평화를 유지하기 위해 가혹한 진실을 모르는 것이 더 낫다.)

Similar Proverbs/Idioms:

• "Where ignorance is bliss, ‘tis folly to be wise."(무지가 있는 것에 행복이 있다. 현명한 것은 어리석은 일이다.)

• "What you don't know can't hurt you."(당신이 모르는 것이 당신에게 상처를 줄 수 없다.)

• "Out of sight, out of mind."(눈에 보이지 않는 것은 마음에서도 사라진다.)

Sentences:

1. "He decided not to read the negative reviews about his work, believing that ignorance is bliss."(그는 자신의 작품에 대한 부정적인 리뷰를 읽지 않기로 결심했다. 무지를 행복이라 여겼기 때문이다.)

2. "She felt more relaxed not knowing the full details of the situation, proving that ignorance is bliss."(그녀는 상황의 세부 사항을 완전히 알지 못한 채로 더 편안함을 느꼈다. 무지가 행복임을 증명한 것이다.)

3. "Best thing since sliced bread"(잘라 놓은 식빵이래 최고의 제품 - 영국 음식이 맛이 없어서 식빵이래 최고의 맛있는 것이라는 의미에서 유래되었다.)

의미설명: A significant and innovative improvement, often exaggeratedly good. The invention or idea is considered one of the greatest. (중요하고 혁신적인 개선 사항으로, 종종 과장되게 좋다는 표현. 발명품이나 아이디어가 가장 위대한 것으로 간주된다.)

Similar Proverbs/Idioms:

• "The greatest thing since the wheel." (수레바퀴 발명 이래 가장 위대한 발명품/것)

• "The bee's knees."(최고의 것)

1. "Her new dress is the bee's knees; everyone at the party couldn't stop complimenting her."( 그녀의 새 드레스는 최고예요. 파티에서 모두가 그녀에게 칭찬을 멈추지 않았어요.)

2. "This new restaurant in town is the bee's knees; the food and service are outstanding."(이 새로운 식당은 정말 최고예요. 음식과 서비스가 뛰어나요.)

Sentences:

1. "This new smartphone feature is the best thing since sliced bread; it has revolutionized how we communicate."(이 새로운 스마트폰 기능은 획기적인 발명품이다. 우리가 소통하는 방식을 혁신적으로 바꿨다.)

2. "When they introduced the electric car, many people thought it was the best thing since sliced bread."(그들이 전기차를 도입했을 때, 많은 사람들은 그것을 최고의 발명품이라고 생각했다.)

4. "Actions speak louder than words"(행동이 말보다 더 크게 말한다)

의미설명: What people do is more important than what they say because actions show true intentions and feelings. Demonstrating through actions is more powerful and convincing than mere words.(행동은 진정한 의도와 감정을 보여주기 때문에 사람들이 말하는 것보다 행동하는 것이 더 중요하다. 행동을 통해 보여주는 것은 단순한 말보다 더 강력하고 설득력이 있다.)

Similar Proverbs/Idioms:

"Deeds, not words."(말이 아닌 행동)

"Talk is cheap."(말은 싸다)

Sentences:

1. "He promised to help, but his actions spoke louder than words when he actually showed up and did the work."(그는 도와주겠다고 약속했지만, 실제로 나타나서 일을 했을 때 그의 행동이 말보다 더 큰 힘을 발휘했다.")

2. "Her dedication to the project proved her commitment, showing that actions speak louder than words."( 프로젝트에 대한 그녀의 헌신은 그녀의 헌신을 증명했다. 행동이 말보다 더 큰 힘을 발휘한다는 것을 보여주었다.)

5. "Take the Mickey"(조롱하다)

의미설명: To mock or make fun of someone in a light-hearted way. It can involve playful teasing or joking. (가벼운 마음으로 누군가를 조롱하거나 놀리다. 장난스럽게 놀리거나 농담하는 것을 포함할 수 있다.)

Similar Proverbs/Idioms:

•"Pull someone's leg."(조롱하다)

•"Poke fun at."(조롱하다)

Sentences:

1. "They always take the Mickey out of him for his accent, but he knows it's all in good fun."(그들은 항상 그의 억양 때문에 그를 놀리지만, 그는 그것이 모두 재미로 하는 것임을 알고 있다.)

2. "She didn't mind when her friends took the Mickey out of her cooking skills, as she knew they were just teasing.(그녀는 친구들이 그녀의 요리 실력을 놀리는 것을 신경 쓰지 않았다. 왜냐하면 그들이 단지 장난으로 놀리고 있다[=약올리다]는 것을 알았기 때문이다.)