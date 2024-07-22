[Herald Interview] Jo Jung-suk says his comical acting is instinctive, result of teamwork

Jo Jung-suk, whose scene-stealing acting entertains viewers on the silver screen, said his realistic, natural and even sly comical acting is based on instinct.

In upcoming comedy film “Pilot,” he plays pilot Han Jung-woo, successfully performing the comical role of a man disguising himself as a woman in a way that is neither excessive nor dull.

“It’s really important to get a sense (of comical acting.) It’s hard to explain. I think (my acting) is instinctive. … although it doesn’t mean that I’m a genius or talented in acting,” Jo told reporters during an interview in Seoul on July 18.

Jo, who said he referenced Robin Williams in the 1993 family comedy “Mrs. Doubtfire” for the role of female pilot Han Jung-mi, said the key to natural, comical acting is teamwork.

“Going over the screenplay, I have discussed with the director on how to naturally create comedic elements (by disguising myself as a woman). I’m more attracted to creating situations that make people laugh, rather than speaking funny lines. That’s why I think the real comedy comes to life through role-playing between characters,” Jo explained.

“The more (actors involved in the comic scenes) the better. When I’m with a group, I can immerse myself into the character more easily because I can see their reactions.”