[Herald Interview] Jo Jung-suk says his comical acting is instinctive, result of teamwork

[Herald Interview] Jo Jung-suk says his comical acting is instinctive, result of teamworkBy Kim Da-sol
Published : July 29, 2024 - 09:37
Jo Jung-suk, whose scene-stealing acting entertains viewers on the silver screen, said his realistic, natural and even sly comical acting is based on instinct.
In upcoming comedy film “Pilot,” he plays pilot Han Jung-woo, successfully performing the comical role of a man disguising himself as a woman in a way that is neither excessive nor dull.
“It’s really important to get a sense (of comical acting.) It’s hard to explain. I think (my acting) is instinctive. … although it doesn’t mean that I’m a genius or talented in acting,” Jo told reporters during an interview in Seoul on July 18.
Jo, who said he referenced Robin Williams in the 1993 family comedy “Mrs. Doubtfire” for the role of female pilot Han Jung-mi, said the key to natural, comical acting is teamwork.
“Going over the screenplay, I have discussed with the director on how to naturally create comedic elements (by disguising myself as a woman). I’m more attracted to creating situations that make people laugh, rather than speaking funny lines. That’s why I think the real comedy comes to life through role-playing between characters,” Jo explained.
“The more (actors involved in the comic scenes) the better. When I’m with a group, I can immerse myself into the character more easily because I can see their reactions.”
Such examples are clearly shown throughout the movie.
When carpooling with her colleague pilot Seul-ki (Lee Joo-myung), Jung-mi breaks the ice by accidentally speaking in a man’s voice, evoking giggles not just within the story but from the audience as well.
“I came up with the idea for that scene. I thought that such a mistake made by Jung-mi could work as an icebreaker between her and her colleague, creating a moment for them to become closer as friends,” Jo said.
While he doesn’t regard himself as a funny person, the 43-year-old actor said his comic roles were widely loved thanks to the teamwork.
“I normally tend to talk slowly. My personality is originally like that. Friends around me even tell me to speak faster. That’s why I believe in the synergy between myself and other actors, who can bring out a newer side of me,” Jo said, highlighting that his upcoming film is a work of ensemble acting.
“Pilot” hits local theaters on July 31.
