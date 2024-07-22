[팟캐스트] (605) 선 넘는 아이돌 사생팬

Most Popular
-
1
Oh Sang-uk wins gold in men's individual sabre fencing
-
2
IOC apologizes for 'mistake' during Olympics opening ceremony
-
3
17-year-old who died at church was subject to severe abuse: document
-
4
S. Korea backs Japan's Sado mines UNESCO bid contingent on colonial history disclosure
-
5
Oh Sang-uk honors ex-teammates
-
6
IOC apologizes for S. Korea gaffe in Olympics opening ceremony
-
7
Seoul's support for UNESCO listing of Sado mines sparks backlash
-
8
Military vetting info leak of agents spying on N. Korea
-
9
[What to watch] 3 Korean box office flops with cult followings for unpredictable laughs
-
10
Impressive career progression culminates in 1st Olympic medal for swimmer Kim Woo-min
[팟캐스트] (605) 선 넘는 아이돌 사생팬By Park Jun-hee
Published : July 29, 2024 - 06:01
진행자: 박준희, Chelsea Proctor
Price of stardom?
기사 요약: 공항에 우르르 몰려 사진 찍는 등 케이팝 아이돌의 일거수일투족을 쫒는 극성팬들 논란
[1] Behind K-pop's rapid growth and immense popularity, there is a persistent, chronic problem that follows fame: Stalkers, often called "sasaeng" in Korea. "I am not sasaeng. I am just a genuine fan who really loves NCT," said an 18-year-old girl who wished to remain anonymous.
* Immense: 엄청난, 어마어마한
* Chronic: 만성적인
* Fame: 명성
* Genuine: 진실한, 진심 어린
[2] She claims that all her actions are out of sincere support and love -- taking taxis to follow her favorite singer as he goes about his day and waiting for hours at the airport to take photos of the group, to name but a few. She admits that she even knows where the celebrities live.
* Claim: 주장하다
* Sincere: 진실된, 진심의
* Follow: 따라가다
* Admit: 인정하다, 시인하다, 자백하다
[3] Despite the growing awareness of the need to respect artists' privacy, the excessive actions of some individuals continue to torment celebrities who call for relief from constant harassment by “sasaeng.”
* Awareness: (무엇의 중요성에 대한) 의식
* Excessive: 지나친, 과도한
* Torment: 고통, 고뇌, 고민거리
* Relief: 안도, 안심
[4] He continued to be hounded by phone calls from sasaeng and, in June, he took action by posting what he thought was a phone number of sasaeng on a fan communication platform. It turned out that the number belonged to a non-fan. When the incident caused an uproar, Renjun posted an apology on social media.
* Hounded by: ~에 시달리다, 괴롭히다
* Take action: ~에 대해 조치를 취하다, 행동에 옮기다
* Turn out: 나타나다
* Uproar: 엄청난 논란
기사 원문: http://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20240717050564
[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]
아이튠즈(아이폰):https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2
네이버 오디오 클립(아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404
팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638
More from Headlines
-
Korea wins 10th consecutive gold in women's archery team event
-
IOC apologizes for opening ceremony mishap
-
No return of trainee doctors pushes hospital overhauls