Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Oh Sang-uk wins gold in men's individual sabre fencing

    Oh Sang-uk wins gold in men's individual sabre fencing
  2. 2

    IOC apologizes for 'mistake' during Olympics opening ceremony

    IOC apologizes for 'mistake' during Olympics opening ceremony
  3. 3

    17-year-old who died at church was subject to severe abuse: document

    17-year-old who died at church was subject to severe abuse: document
  4. 4

    S. Korea backs Japan's Sado mines UNESCO bid contingent on colonial history disclosure

    S. Korea backs Japan's Sado mines UNESCO bid contingent on colonial history disclosure
  5. 5

    Oh Sang-uk honors ex-teammates

    Oh Sang-uk honors ex-teammates
  1. 6

    IOC apologizes for S. Korea gaffe in Olympics opening ceremony

    IOC apologizes for S. Korea gaffe in Olympics opening ceremony
  2. 7

    Seoul's support for UNESCO listing of Sado mines sparks backlash

    Seoul's support for UNESCO listing of Sado mines sparks backlash
  3. 8

    Military vetting info leak of agents spying on N. Korea

    Military vetting info leak of agents spying on N. Korea
  4. 9

    [What to watch] 3 Korean box office flops with cult followings for unpredictable laughs

    [What to watch] 3 Korean box office flops with cult followings for unpredictable laughs
  5. 10

    Impressive career progression culminates in 1st Olympic medal for swimmer Kim Woo-min

    Impressive career progression culminates in 1st Olympic medal for swimmer Kim Woo-min
소아쌤

[팟캐스트] (605) 선 넘는 아이돌 사생팬

By Park Jun-hee

Published : July 29, 2024 - 06:01

    • Link copied

진행자: 박준희, Chelsea Proctor

Price of stardom?

기사 요약: 공항에 우르르 몰려 사진 찍는 등 케이팝 아이돌의 일거수일투족을 쫒는 극성팬들 논란

[1] Behind K-pop's rapid growth and immense popularity, there is a persistent, chronic problem that follows fame: Stalkers, often called "sasaeng" in Korea. "I am not sasaeng. I am just a genuine fan who really loves NCT," said an 18-year-old girl who wished to remain anonymous.

* Immense: 엄청난, 어마어마한

* Chronic: 만성적인

* Fame: 명성

* Genuine: 진실한, 진심 어린

[2] She claims that all her actions are out of sincere support and love -- taking taxis to follow her favorite singer as he goes about his day and waiting for hours at the airport to take photos of the group, to name but a few. She admits that she even knows where the celebrities live.

* Claim: 주장하다

* Sincere: 진실된, 진심의

* Follow: 따라가다

* Admit: 인정하다, 시인하다, 자백하다

[3] Despite the growing awareness of the need to respect artists' privacy, the excessive actions of some individuals continue to torment celebrities who call for relief from constant harassment by “sasaeng.”

* Awareness: (무엇의 중요성에 대한) 의식

* Excessive: 지나친, 과도한

* Torment: 고통, 고뇌, 고민거리

* Relief: 안도, 안심

[4] He continued to be hounded by phone calls from sasaeng and, in June, he took action by posting what he thought was a phone number of sasaeng on a fan communication platform. It turned out that the number belonged to a non-fan. When the incident caused an uproar, Renjun posted an apology on social media.

* Hounded by: ~에 시달리다, 괴롭히다

* Take action: ~에 대해 조치를 취하다, 행동에 옮기다

* Turn out: 나타나다

* Uproar: 엄청난 논란

기사 원문: http://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20240717050564

[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]

아이튠즈(아이폰):https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2

네이버 오디오 클립(아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404

팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638

More from Headlines