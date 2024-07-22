[팟캐스트] (605) 선 넘는 아이돌 사생팬

Price of stardom?

기사 요약: 공항에 우르르 몰려 사진 찍는 등 케이팝 아이돌의 일거수일투족을 쫒는 극성팬들 논란

[1] Behind K-pop's rapid growth and immense popularity, there is a persistent, chronic problem that follows fame: Stalkers, often called "sasaeng" in Korea. "I am not sasaeng. I am just a genuine fan who really loves NCT," said an 18-year-old girl who wished to remain anonymous.

* Immense: 엄청난, 어마어마한

* Chronic: 만성적인

* Fame: 명성

* Genuine: 진실한, 진심 어린

[2] She claims that all her actions are out of sincere support and love -- taking taxis to follow her favorite singer as he goes about his day and waiting for hours at the airport to take photos of the group, to name but a few. She admits that she even knows where the celebrities live.

* Claim: 주장하다

* Sincere: 진실된, 진심의

* Follow: 따라가다

* Admit: 인정하다, 시인하다, 자백하다

[3] Despite the growing awareness of the need to respect artists' privacy, the excessive actions of some individuals continue to torment celebrities who call for relief from constant harassment by “sasaeng.”

* Awareness: (무엇의 중요성에 대한) 의식

* Excessive: 지나친, 과도한

* Torment: 고통, 고뇌, 고민거리

* Relief: 안도, 안심

[4] He continued to be hounded by phone calls from sasaeng and, in June, he took action by posting what he thought was a phone number of sasaeng on a fan communication platform. It turned out that the number belonged to a non-fan. When the incident caused an uproar, Renjun posted an apology on social media.

* Hounded by: ~에 시달리다, 괴롭히다

* Take action: ~에 대해 조치를 취하다, 행동에 옮기다

* Turn out: 나타나다

* Uproar: 엄청난 논란

