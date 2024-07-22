[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. The lodge staff asked the guest to store his ------- in the safe to prevent them from getting stolen.

(A) valuables

(B) value

(C) valuably

(D) valuableness

해석

그 산장 직원은 절도를 예방하기 위해 손님에게 그의 귀중품을 금고에 보관할 것을 요청했다.

해설

명사 자리 채우기 문제

빈칸 앞 소유격 인칭대명사(his)의 꾸밈을 받으며 동사(store)의 목적어 자리에 올 수 있는 것은 명사이므로 명사인 (A), (B), (D)가 정답의 후보이다. ‘그 산장 직원은 손님에게 그의 귀중품을 금고에 보관할 것을 요청했다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 (A) valuables(귀중품)가 정답이다. (B) value(가치), (D) valuableness(귀중함)를 사용할 경우 어색한 문맥이 된다. 부사 (C)는 명사 자리에 올 수 없다.

어휘

lodge 산장, 별장 safe 금고 prevent 예방하다, 막다

2. The community center now has a Web site where ------- events for members and their families are posted on a monthly basis.

(A) conscious

(B) inevitable

(C) alarming

(D) upcoming

해석

그 시민 문화 회관은 이제 회원과 그들의 가족을 위한 다가오는 행사들이 월 단위로 게시되는 웹사이트를 가지고 있다.

해설

형용사 어휘 문제

‘그 시민 문화 회관은 이제 회원과 그들의 가족을 위한 다가오는 행사들이 월 단위로 게시되는 웹사이트를 가지고 있다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘다가오는, 곧 있을’이라는 뜻의 형용사 (D) upcoming이 정답이다. 참고로 (A) conscious는 ‘의식하는’, (B) inevitable은 ‘피할 수 없는’, (C) alarming은 ‘걱정스러운, 놀라운’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

community center 시민 문화 회관 post 게시하다 on a monthly basis 월 단위로

3. The sponsor will permit late registrants to the technology convention, but it cannot ------- that lodging will be available.

(A) obtain

(B) retrieve

(C) augment

(D) guarantee

해석

그 후원 업체는 기술 협의회에 늦게 등록한 사람들을 허용할 것이지만, 숙박이 가능할지는 장담할 수 없다.

해설

동사 어휘 문제

‘그 후원 업체는 기술 협의회에 늦게 등록한 사람들을 허용할 것이지만, 숙박이 가능할지는 장담할 수 없다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘장담하다, 보장하다’라는 뜻의 동사 (D) guarantee가 정답이다. 참고로 (A) obtain은 ‘얻다, 획득하다’, (B) retrieve는 ‘되찾다, 회수하다’, (C) augment는 ‘증가시키다, 늘리다’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

sponsor 후원 업체, 후원자 permit 허용하다 registrant 등록자 lodging 숙박, 하숙

정답

(A) / (D) / (D)

