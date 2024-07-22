[팟캐스트] (604) '황제경호' 논란 변우석, 연예인 경호원이 일반인 항공권 검사?

진행자: 박준희, Chelsea Proctor

Byeon Woo-seok embroiled in controversy for overzealous security team

기사 요약: 해외 일정차 인천국제공항으로 출국하는 과정에서 과잉 경호를 받아 논란이 훱싸인 변우석

[1] Byeon Woo-seok has become embroiled in controversy over excessive measures taken by his security team against fans and other travelers at Incheon Airport. Police have said they are considering an investigation into whether the measures undertaken by the actor's private security were violent or constituted obstruction of business.

* Embroiled in: ~에 휩쓸린

* Controversy: 논란

* Considering: ~를 고려하다

* Violent: 격렬한; 폭력적인

* Constitute: ~로 여겨지다

[2] The incident surfaced online following Byeon’s departure for Hong Kong on Friday for his final Asian fan meeting slated for Sunday. A large crowd of fans flocked to Incheon Airport to see him, and Byeon’s security personnel appeared to shine flashlights at fans and other travelers to prevent them from filming.

* Surface: 드러나다, 수면으로 올라오다

* Be slated for: ~할 예정이다

* Flock: (많은 수가) 모이다

* Prevent: 막다, 예방하다, 방지하다

[3] Some online posts said that Byeon’s security guards checked the passports and tickets of passengers using the same airport lounge as Byeon and that the guards blocked the boarding gate for about 10 minutes to allow him to board first.

* Check: 살피다, 점검하다

* Block: (지나가지 못하게) 막다, 차단하다

* Board: 탑승하다

[4] While police are considering an investigation into Byeon’s security personnel, the National Human Rights Commission said it had also received a complaint over Friday’s excessive measures, asking for authorities to investigate the case on potential violations of human rights. On Tuesday, Byeon returned to South Korea with fewer security guards at his side. Some minor safety mishaps were reported to have occurred as fans rushed towards Byeon.

* Receive: 받다

* Excessive: 지나친, 과도한

* Mishap: 작은 사고

* Occur: 일어나다, 발생하다

* Rush: 급히 움직이다

기사 원문: http://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20240717050551

