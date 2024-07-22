Quad Summer Festa to beat the heat with electronic music

Most Popular
Quad Summer Festa to beat the heat with electronic musicBy Hwang Dong-hee
Published : July 23, 2024 - 08:01
The Quad Summer Festa, featuring its signature 360-degree stage, is set to take place from August 22 to 25 at the Quad Theater in Daehagno, a public venue operated by the Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture.
This year, the four-day festival will showcase four distinct electronic music artists, each performing on a different day.
The festival kicks off with Kirara, who combines powerful beats with delicate melodies. She has released four studio albums: “Rcts,” “Moves,” “Sarah” and “4.” Her second full album, “Moves” won the Best Dance & Electronic Album at the 2017 Korean Music Awards.
On the second day, the stage will be taken by the synth pop and electronic rock band Glen Check. Since the release of their first hit song "60's Cardin" 12 years ago, the trio has captivated audiences with their refreshing synth pop sound. They have also performed at international festivals including Japan's Summer Sonic, France's Nuits Sonores and the US' South by Southwest.
The third act, Nohys, is a project team comprising producer and singer-songwriter Yoon Sang and Lee Jun-oh of the electronic music duo Casker. This will be their first live performance as Nohys since releasing their debut single "3" in 2022.
The festival concludes with the electronic duo Haepaary, known for their innovative blend of Korean traditional music and ambient techno. They have performed at international festivals such as SXSW, Primavera Pro and WOMEX.
