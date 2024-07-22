Quad Summer Festa to beat the heat with electronic music

Poster for 2024 Quad Summer Festa (Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture) Poster for 2024 Quad Summer Festa (Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture)

The Quad Summer Festa, featuring its signature 360-degree stage, is set to take place from August 22 to 25 at the Quad Theater in Daehagno, a public venue operated by the Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture. This year, the four-day festival will showcase four distinct electronic music artists, each performing on a different day.

(Clockwise from top left) Kirara, Glen Check, Haepaary and Nohys (Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture) (Clockwise from top left) Kirara, Glen Check, Haepaary and Nohys (Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture)