People Power Party leader candidates diverge on Trump

Han Dong-hoon, who led the People Power Party briefly in the final few months leading to the April general election, speaks to supporters during a conference on Monday at a venue in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province. (Yonhap)

As South Korea’s ruling People Power Party counts down to the national convention set for Tuesday, Han Dong-hoon -- the leading candidate for the party’s top post -- was seen promoting his views on former US President Donald Trump in a last-minute move to appeal to his base.

Han on Sunday posted to Facebook saying, “The South Korea-US alliance is at the core of our country’s progress in diplomacy, defense, economy and science, as well as peace in Asia.”

“The Yoon Suk Yeol administration is dedicated to defending our national interests with the ironclad alliance that has been rebuilt since its inauguration,” he continued.

Han's post came in response to a social media shoutout from Elbridge Colby, a Trump ally. Colby on Saturday shared a YouTube clip of Han speaking about Trump and his policy at the last People Power Party convention debate on his X commenting, “Smart, realistic allies around the world are getting it.”

“This offers a great way forward compatible with an America First, Asia priority US foreign policy,” the former senior Pentagon official said.

During the televised debate on Friday, Han said he admired the way Trump handled his response to the shooting at the July 13 rally in Pennsylvania. He was responding to a question from the moderator asking what he would like to talk about with Trump if he had met him.

“While it is not appropriate for a candidate for the leader of the South Korean ruling party to comment on the election odds of an ally country, I would like to express my great admiration and respect for Mr. Trump for how he overcame the crisis that almost cost him his life with dignity,” he said.

In a subtle jab at his rivals’ criticism of Trump’s attitude toward US forces in South Korea, Han said that when Trump was in the White House, he had pursued an “Asia first strategy.”

“I don’t think Mr. Trump’s ideas about Asia and the world are ones that would threaten South Korea or hinder its progress,” he said.

“I believe we can foster a productive relationship of mutual progress while protecting world peace. I think we (Han and Trump) can have a serious conversation about that.”

Han’s apparent “pro-Trump” remarks contrast the views expressed by many of his colleagues in the party, including Rep. Na Kyung-won who is also running to be the party leader.

Na, the five-time lawmaker and an established name in Korean politics, said earlier this month that a second Trump term could weaken the US protection of South Korea.

“If Trump returns to power, another US-North Korea summit may as well happen, and there are concerns that the direction of the foreign policy in Washington may shift,” she said at a National Assembly forum she hosted on July 4.

Han, a star prosecutor who served as Yoon’s first justice minister, has maintained a steady lead over three other candidates throughout the race.