Lee Sun-kyun's posthumous film 'Land of Happiness' to serve as historical record

Lee Sun-kyun's posthumous "Land of Happiness" accurately recreates events that took place during pivotal moments in Korean history and serves as a historical record, according to the film's director on Monday.

“Land of Happiness” is a historical drama that follows the story of In-hoo (Jo Jung-suk), a lawyer striving to defend Tae-joo (Lee), a soldier implicated in the assassination of President Park Chung-hee and put on trial. The assassination, which occurred on Oct. 26, 1979, is commonly referred to as the 10.26 incident.

Choo Chang-min, known for his previous historical film "Masquerade" (2012), said he chose to direct "Land of Happiness" because he believes cinema should capture and reflect historical events.

“The 10.26 and 12.12 incidents are well-known, but the events that took place in between the two events seem to have been forgotten,” Choo said at a press conference in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, Monday. A military coup led by Army Maj. Gen. Chun Doo-hwan took place Dec. 12, 1979.

“I decided to reconstruct this interesting point in history in a cinematic way, because a film also serves as a record of the times,” he said.

While featuring Tae-joo and In-joo as its main protagonists, the film also focuses on a character inspired by Chun Doo-hwan, who led the investigation into the assassination before seizing power in a coup, serving as Korea's fifth president from 1980-88.

Regarding the comparisons to last year's "12.12: The Day," which also portrays a character inspired by Chun, Yu Jae-myung, who plays the comparable role in "Land of Happiness," said his interpretation of Chun differs from that depiction.

"Hwang Jung-min's portrayal of (a character based on) Chun was quite intimidating, but my character, Chun Sang-du, is more of a person who navigates the middle ground, balancing precariously on a tightrope. I aimed to act in a way that authentically represents the era," Yu said.

Meanwhile, the film is the second of Lee’s posthumous releases this year. Lee was found dead in his car in Seoul in December 2024, shortly after a third round of police questioning concerning his alleged drug use.

Choo said Lee chose to work on "Land of Happiness" because Jo Jung-suk was involved in the film.

“Lee was a deeply affectionate person,” Jo said with tears in his eyes.

“On the set, he was incredibly dedicated. He was intense during his performances, but once the acting ended, he was very warm,” Jo reflected.

"I remember him like that and I still miss him dearly."

The film hits local theaters Aug. 14.