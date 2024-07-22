Ye concert ticket sales schedule unveiled

Channel Candy, a music media brand operated by Nextix, has announced that schedule for tickets to go on sale to see rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Ty Dolla $ign concert in Korea.

Tickets will be available exclusively through domestic ticket sales platform Melon Ticket, with both general and presale options. Presales will be available from 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, while general ticket sales begin at 8 p.m. on July 30.

Presales will be available only to those also attending the Swae Lee and Offset concert hosted by Nextis on Aug. 15, and can be purchased at a 30 percent discount.

The concert, titled "Vultures Listening Experience," will be held on Aug. 23 at 8 p.m. at Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi Province. Attendance is restricted to those aged 19 and older.

The upcoming concert marks a return to Korea for Ye after 14 years, since he performed at the Summer Week&T festival in 2010 at Naksan Beach in Yangyang, Gangwon Province.

In February this year, Ye reached the top of the Billboard 200 with his collaborative project album "Vultures 1" with American hip-hop artist Ty Dolla $ign.