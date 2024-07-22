Iconic Daehangno venue reopens, with focus on children's theater

Attendees for the Arko Kkumbat Theater's opening ceremony take a group photo at the opening ceremony held at the Arko Kkumbat Theater in Daehangno on Thursday. (Yonhap) Attendees for the Arko Kkumbat Theater's opening ceremony take a group photo at the opening ceremony held at the Arko Kkumbat Theater in Daehangno on Thursday. (Yonhap)

Hakchon Theater, an iconic venue for Korean performing arts in Seoul's Daehangno theater district and a lasting legacy of Kim Min-gi, who died Sunday, has begun a new chapter in its storied history. Four months after its closure in March, the theater resumed its operations Thursday, rebranded as the Arko Kkumbat Theater, which translates to Arko Dream Field Theater, dedicated to performances for children and youth. “Arko Kkumbat Theater aims to inherit the historical and cultural legacy of Hakchon,” said Chairperson Choung Byoung-gug of the Arts Council Korea (Arko) at a press conference held before the opening ceremony. “We intend to continue the efforts of Kim Min-gi, who made significant contributions to children’s and youth theater as well as to the broader theatrical community.”

Chairperson Choung Byoung-gug (left) of the Arts Council Korea and Assitej Korea’s director Bang Ji-young attend a press conference at the Arko Kkumbat Theater in Daehangno on Thursday. (Yonhap) Chairperson Choung Byoung-gug (left) of the Arts Council Korea and Assitej Korea’s director Bang Ji-young attend a press conference at the Arko Kkumbat Theater in Daehangno on Thursday. (Yonhap)

Hakchon Theater has been a cultural beacon in Daehangno for 33 years. The founder and CEO Kim Min-gi, a singer-songwriter best known for “Morning Dew” (1971), was a pioneer in many ways, being the first to introduce live bands to small theater musicals here. He also directed many Korean musicals, including “Subway Line No. 1,” “Moskito,” and “Red Pepper Tteokbokki,” tailored for children and young audiences. The theater was also where many of today's popular singers and theater luminaries got their start. The late singer Kim Kwang-seok, who frequently performed live at Hakchon, became its most famous star. Musicians such as Yoon Do-hyun of YB band, jazz vocalist Na Yoon-sun, and music director Jung Jae-il began their careers at Hakchon. The rock musical "Subway Line No.1," which premiered in 1994 at Hakchon, remains a monumental work in Korean musical history. Kim adapted the German original to suit Korean sensibilities. Performed over 8,000 times by 2023, it attracted over 700,000 viewers. This long-running musical served as a stepping stone for many actors, including Sol Kyung-gu, Kim Yun-seok, Hwang Jung-min, Jang Hyun-sung and Cho Seung-woo.

Arko Kkumbat Theater (Yonhap) Arko Kkumbat Theater (Yonhap)

However, Hakchon Theater closed in March due to chronic financial difficulties and Kim’s health issues. “Producing children’s theater isn’t particularly profitable,” said Choung. “Yet Hakchon and Kim consistently created and staged high-quality productions for young audiences, a role that public institutions should have fulfilled. We now intend to take on this responsibility.” The theater will now operate as a black box theater, kicking off with the 2024 Assitej International Summer Festival through Sunday. Assitej Korea, under the International Association of Theater for Children and Young People (Association Internationale du Theatre pour l'Enfance et la Jeunesse in French), will manage the theater’s programming for the remainder of this year.

Actors perform a scene from children's musical “Red Pepper Tteokbokki” during the reopening ceremony at the Arko Kkumbat Theater in Daehangno, Seoul, Thursday. (Arko) Actors perform a scene from children's musical “Red Pepper Tteokbokki” during the reopening ceremony at the Arko Kkumbat Theater in Daehangno, Seoul, Thursday. (Arko)