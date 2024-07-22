Prosecution in disarray over first lady investigation

Prosecutor General Lee One-seok on Monday apologized for the prosecution's closed-door questioning of first lady Kim Keon Hee over the weekend, saying that investigation principles were neglected while summoning her.

Lee said Monday that the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, under the umbrella of the Supreme Prosecutors' Office which Lee heads, launched an interview with Kim -- a suspect -- behind closed doors in an unidentified venue outside the prosecutors' office in an extraordinary fashion, without notifying him about the matter before the action. Traditionally, the prosecution has some high-profile criminal suspects stand in front of cameras as they enter a prosecutor's office to be interrogated if they have not been indicted.

Kim, the wife of President Yoon Suk Yeol who was inaugurated in May 2022, has been facing multiple allegations, including involvement in illegal stock price manipulation in the early 2000s and an antigraft rule violation for her acceptance of a 3 million won ($2,160) Dior bag in September 2022 that was recorded by a spy camera and later released online.

"I have repeatedly promised many times to people that there will be no place for exception or immunity from criminal prosecution," Lee told reporters on the way to his office in Seoul.

"But such a principle was simply neglected in our investigation into the president's wife, so I could not keep the promise I've made with the people."

Lee's remarks came in an apologetic tone, after in May he promised to "swiftly and sternly investigate (Kim) based on evidence and according to law and principle," as the prosecution announced its launch of the probe into Kim's alleged antigraft violation, five months after a criminal complaint was filed against her.

Now two months on, Lee said, "I could not get any notification from a district-level prosecutors' office," in an apparent reference to Lee Chang-soo, chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, who had failed to either notify or consult with him about the procedures of the probe into South Korea's first lady.

"But I feel responsible for not being able to lead the prosecutors there in the right way. I deeply apologize for what I'm liable for," Lee One-seok said.

The prosecutor general added he would take proper measures against Lee Chang-soo, the chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office who was formerly a spokesperson for Yoon when he was the nation's top prosecutor. Lee of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office had reportedly expressed regret that he could not inform his senior of the investigation, adding his decision stemmed from the concern that the prosecutor general may oppose the plan.

"I'll put my utmost effort to restore the principle of judicial impartiality as stipulated in the Constitution," the prosecutor general said, whose two years of service is to end in September.

Lee's remarks came in response to the revelation by the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, under the umbrella of the Supreme Prosecutors' Office, that it had conducted a prosecutorial interrogation Saturday against Kim at an unidentified venue, which it called "a government agency (related to) security under its control." The venue was reportedly known as an office of the Presidential Security Service outside the presidential office in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.