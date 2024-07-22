Most Popular
Prosecution in disarray over first lady investigation
Top prosecutor apologizes for 'neglecting principle'By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : July 22, 2024 - 15:23
Prosecutor General Lee One-seok on Monday apologized for the prosecution's closed-door questioning of first lady Kim Keon Hee over the weekend, saying that investigation principles were neglected while summoning her.
Lee said Monday that the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, under the umbrella of the Supreme Prosecutors' Office which Lee heads, launched an interview with Kim -- a suspect -- behind closed doors in an unidentified venue outside the prosecutors' office in an extraordinary fashion, without notifying him about the matter before the action. Traditionally, the prosecution has some high-profile criminal suspects stand in front of cameras as they enter a prosecutor's office to be interrogated if they have not been indicted.
Kim, the wife of President Yoon Suk Yeol who was inaugurated in May 2022, has been facing multiple allegations, including involvement in illegal stock price manipulation in the early 2000s and an antigraft rule violation for her acceptance of a 3 million won ($2,160) Dior bag in September 2022 that was recorded by a spy camera and later released online.
"I have repeatedly promised many times to people that there will be no place for exception or immunity from criminal prosecution," Lee told reporters on the way to his office in Seoul.
"But such a principle was simply neglected in our investigation into the president's wife, so I could not keep the promise I've made with the people."
Lee's remarks came in an apologetic tone, after in May he promised to "swiftly and sternly investigate (Kim) based on evidence and according to law and principle," as the prosecution announced its launch of the probe into Kim's alleged antigraft violation, five months after a criminal complaint was filed against her.
Now two months on, Lee said, "I could not get any notification from a district-level prosecutors' office," in an apparent reference to Lee Chang-soo, chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, who had failed to either notify or consult with him about the procedures of the probe into South Korea's first lady.
"But I feel responsible for not being able to lead the prosecutors there in the right way. I deeply apologize for what I'm liable for," Lee One-seok said.
The prosecutor general added he would take proper measures against Lee Chang-soo, the chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office who was formerly a spokesperson for Yoon when he was the nation's top prosecutor. Lee of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office had reportedly expressed regret that he could not inform his senior of the investigation, adding his decision stemmed from the concern that the prosecutor general may oppose the plan.
"I'll put my utmost effort to restore the principle of judicial impartiality as stipulated in the Constitution," the prosecutor general said, whose two years of service is to end in September.
Lee's remarks came in response to the revelation by the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, under the umbrella of the Supreme Prosecutors' Office, that it had conducted a prosecutorial interrogation Saturday against Kim at an unidentified venue, which it called "a government agency (related to) security under its control." The venue was reportedly known as an office of the Presidential Security Service outside the presidential office in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.
Some within the ruling bloc, however, hit back at Lee's claims. Rep. Jeong Jeom-sig of the People Power Party claimed Monday in a contingency meeting held by the party that it was plausible for the prosecution to carry out the interrogation of Kim behind closed doors, citing possible security concerns if otherwise.
The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea and other parties have joined forces to denounce the presidential office.
Rep. Park Jie-won, a veteran lawmaker who was formerly a spy chief during Yoon's predecessor Moon Jae-in's term told a radio interview that the national prosecution had collapsed and the prosecutor general had been isolated, doubling down on the party's claims that the first lady must undergo a special counsel probe.
Her Eun-a, a former lawmaker who now leads the opposition New Reform Party, said the fact that Kim is the first lady of South Korea cannot provide any ground that Kim "deserves special treatment" in the face of criminal prosecution.
No first lady in South Korea was interrogated when a president was in office. Wives of late former presidents Chun Doo-hwan, and Roh Moo-hyun, as well as former president Lee Myung-bak underwent questioning, but these took place after their service as the first lady ended.
A senior official of the presidential office declined to comment on the matter, citing the fact that the investigation into Kim is ongoing.
