Occasional rain showers to hit Greater Seoul until Wed.

While South Korea’s southern regions were hit with heat wave warnings, the Korea Meteorological Administration reported on Monday that the Greater Seoul region and Gangwon Province will see heavy rain showers on an occasional basis until Wednesday.

On Monday, the Greater Seoul area, which consists of Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province, expected to see 20 to 60 millimeters of rain, with heavily hit regions seeing up to 80 mm.

Specifically, the KMA added that the Greater Seoul area will also see 30 mm of rain per hour from Monday night to Tuesday afternoon.

The KMA additionally predicted that the central region -- which consists of Greater Seoul and Gangwon Province -- will see rain throughout the entire day on Tuesday while the central region can expect intermittent showers on Wednesday. Over the next two days, Greater Seoul can anticipate up to 80 mm of rain, while Gangwon Province can expect to see 10 to 60 mm of rain.

In contrast, heat wave warnings were issued in the southern region, which consists of North and South Jeolla Provinces, North and South Gyeongsang Provinces and Jeju Island, as temperatures were expected to feel as high as 35 degrees Celsius. In Korea, heat wave advisories are issued when the highest apparent temperature is expected to reach 33 C or higher for two or more consecutive days.