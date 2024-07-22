LG Innotek unveils new digital key solution for cars

LG Innotek said Monday that it has developed a more advanced digital key solution for smartphone-based vehicle control.

The technology uses wireless communication to connect with smartphones, allowing users to unlock and start their vehicles without carrying a key, thus reducing the risk of key loss and enhancing security.

Since launching its first automotive digital key module in 2021, the company has continued upgrading the technology. The new next-generation solution combines the previous module, which includes antennas and circuits, with the necessary software in a single package.

It also incorporates all short-range communication technologies, such as Bluetooth Low Energy and ultra-wideband (UWB). UWB uses a broad frequency spectrum that is less prone to interference than BLE, enabling precise location tracking of the smartphone connected to the digital key.

LG Innotek’s proprietary algorithm detects the smartphone's location within a 10-centimeter margin of error.

Using short-range wireless communication, the new digital key solution offers enhanced security compared to cellular-based long-range systems, which are more susceptible to remote hacking.

Additionally, the solution features LG Innotek’s wireless communication hacking prevention technology, ensuring that only user-authorized smartphones can activate the digital key functions, thereby addressing security vulnerabilities in connected cars.

The solution adheres to the latest standards of the Car Connectivity Consortium, ensuring compatibility across different countries, terrains and vehicle models, and supports both iOS and Android operating systems.

“LG Innotek has secured an unrivaled competitiveness in wireless communication. We will spur growth in automotive solution business centering on vehicle communication parts,” said Moon Hyuk-soo, CEO of LG Innotek.

LG Innotek plans to begin mass production of the new digital key solution by 2027, with supply talks ongoing with global carmakers.