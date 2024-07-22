Korean Air's first Boeing 787-10 to take off for Tokyo

Korean Air said Monday that it will launch the first flight of the newly acquired Boeing 787-10 (B78X) on the Incheon-Narita route on Thursday.

The Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner is the largest and most advanced in the 787 series, with contributions from the nation's flag carrier in the 787 series' design and production.

With a fuselage length of 68.3 meters -- approximately five meters longer than the previous 787-9 model -- the 787-10 can transport 15 percent more passengers and cargo. However, this increased capacity reduces the maximum range to 11,175 kilometers, about 1,400 kilometers shorter than the 787-9. Leveraging these characteristics, Korean Air intends to deploy the 787-10 on highly demanded medium to long-haul routes.

Pilots with previous experience flying the 787-9 will operate the initial flights of the 787-10. The aircraft will first be used on shorter international routes to ensure operational stability, with plans to expand its service to routes including Vancouver and other destinations in North America and Europe, according to the air carrier.

Korean Air said it aims to operate a fleet of 20 Boeing 787-10 aircraft by 2027, beginning with Thursday’s inaugural flight.