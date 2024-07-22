'Minari' director's 'Twisters' sees biggest opening for natural disaster film in North America

"Twisters," the latest disaster film from multiple-award-winning "Minari" director Lee Isaac Chung, achieved the biggest opening for a natural disaster film in North America, according to an online box office analysis service, Monday.

According to Box Office Mojo, a US online box office analysis service, "Twisters" amassed $80.5 million in ticket sales during its opening weekend in North America. In Box Office Mojo's terms, North America includes the gross box-office revenue from the US, Canada and Puerto Rico.

This figure surpasses the highest opening weekend ticket sales for a disaster film in North America. The record was previously held by "The Day After Tomorrow" (2004), which earned $68.4 million in gross box-office revenue during its opening weekend.

"Twisters" is also the third-biggest start of the year in terms of ticket revenues logged in its opening weekend in North America. Currently, the films with the biggest ticket revenues logged during its opening weekend in North America are "Inside Out 2" ($154.2 million) and "Dune: Part Two" ($82.5 million).

"Twisters" is a stand-alone sequel to the 1996 hit film "Twister."

The film tells the story of meteorologist Kate (played by Daisy Edgar-Jones), and social-media celebrity Tyler as they come in close encounter with tornadoes in Oklahoma.

The film is helmed by Korean American director Lee Issac Chung, who won 31 wins and 79 nominations in total with his historical drama "Minari" (2020), including 2021 Academy Awards for best achievement in directing and best original screenplay. American auteur filmmaker Steven Spielberg, known for directing a slew of hit flicks such as the "Jurassic World" and "Indiana Jones" series, participated in the production.

As of Monday, the film has a 78 percent Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, which reflects the percentage of positive reviews from approved critics. Additionally, it has a 92 percent audience score on the same website.

"Twisters" is scheduled to hit local theaters here on Aug. 14.