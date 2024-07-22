[Photo News] New engine on display

Most Popular
[Photo News] New engine on displayBy Korea Herald
Published : July 22, 2024 - 13:28
Hanwha Aerospace said Monday that it will unveil the prototype of a 15,000-pound-thrust-class turbofan engine for the first time at this year's Farnborough International Airshow taking place in the United Kingdom throughout this week. The engine will power South Korea's KF-21 fighter jets and uncrewed combat aircraft in the future. Along with Hanwha Aerospace's latest development, Hanwha Systems will exhibit its active electronically scanned array, or AESA, radars for different types of combat aircraft to highlight Hanwha Group's aerospace business portfolio. (Hanwha Aerospace)
