Chief prosecutor apologizes for 'irregular' questioning of first lady

Prosecutor General Lee One-seok speaks to reporters in front of the Supreme Prosecutors Office in southern Seoul on July 22. (Yonhap)

Prosecutor General Lee One-seok apologized Monday over the recent questioning of first lady Kim Keon Hee conducted at an unconventional location, saying that it breached basic investigation principles.

The remarks came two days after the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office questioned Kim in person at a government office outside the prosecutor's office, in connection with a luxury handbag scandal and alleged involvement in stock price manipulation involving Deutsch Motors, a BMW car dealer in South Korea.

The questioning was made public through the media the day after it took place.

It came under further scrutiny when it was revealed that the prosecutor general was informed of the questioning about 10 hours after it began, sparking speculation that Lee might offer to resign in protest.

"I have said that there are no exceptions, preferential treatment or sanctuary under our law, but these principles were not observed in the questioning of the president's wife," Lee told reporters on his way to his office.

"As a result, my promise to the public was not kept ... and I deeply apologize to the public," he said.

He stated that during the remaining legal procedures for the first lady, no efforts will be spared to uphold the constitutional principle that "all people are equal before the law."

"Since I have promised to uphold constitutional principles, I will do my best where I can and, if that is not enough, I will decide what to do about my position," he said.

Lee took office as prosecutor general in September 2022 and his two-year term expires in mid-September. (Yonhap)